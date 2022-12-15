Will the Denver Broncos get Russell Wilson back in time to host the Arizona Cardinals?

The 3-10 Denver Broncos have been the butt of NFL jokes for most of the 2022 season. The players and coaches have failed to meet expectations, which has led to a sixth consecutive losing season for the franchise.

But nobody was laughing at or mocking Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson when the 11th-year veteran showed his athleticism and courage last week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs as he orchestrated a heroic 14-yard rush that left him with a scary-looking concussion. Wilson exited the game with 12:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, visibly shaken as independent and team medical personnel evaluated the nine-time Pro Bowler for head trauma.

On Wednesday, Wilson stretched with the team. He did some individual drills and throws as he navigates phase 2 of the NFL’s concussion protocol, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, which means that the Broncos QB was allowed 30 minutes of non-contact sports activities before shutting it down for the day.

The Broncos host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in one of two final home games this season. The Cardinals will be without their franchise QB Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL on Monday night in a non-contact injury.

So, will this week’s matchup be a battle of the backups — Brett Rypien vs. Colt McCoy — if Wilson doesn't clear concussion protocols in time? One NFL Insider thinks that could be the case.

During his weekly appearance on 104.3 The FAN’s radio show Schlereth and Evans, ESPN's Adam Schefter was asked about Wilson’s status in Week 15.

“Well, I don’t think he plays this week, first and foremost,” Schefter told The FAN. “I’d be shocked if he played. I expect Brett Rypien to start that game.”

Schefter, who most people consider the NFL's most plugged-in insider, originally started his career covering the Broncos at The Denver Post in the 1990s before his national success. He currently hosts the Adam Schefter Podcast.

Still very much so connected to the Broncos franchise, Schefter also revealed last week that he expects Broncos GM George Paton to return in 2023.

Despite losing 34-28 to Kansas City, the 34-year-old Wilson undoubtedly played his best game of the year, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, with a 63.89 completion percentage, while rushing for 57 yards. His performance could’ve been better had Wilson not thrown a pick-six or taken a half-dozen sacks, but it’s important to remember that this is a team game, and the Broncos are a bad one.

However, Broncos Country can’t help but wonder what kind of juice is left in Wilson’s tank after playing a high-scoring version of schoolyard ball against the Super Bowl favorites. The team has vigorously supported Wilson, who remains in concussion protocol this week.

