Let's start with Carr. Within minutes of his new contract announcement, Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk revealed that the contract wasn't as great for Carr as it may have appeared.

Florio reported that Carr got only $24.9M fully guaranteed upon signing. While the full contract details haven't been released, if Florio's report holds up, Carr's contract isn't as good as the $40.5M average per year salary suggests.

It's hard to see Wilson agreeing to any extension where he gets just $24.9M fully guaranteed. That's less money than the franchise tag for quarterbacks for 2021.

The Carr contract isn't a good comparison. What about the Rodgers contract?

On one hand, Rodgers is one of the best QBs in the NFL and arguably one who should re-set the market. On the other hand, look at how the Packers handled his situation.

In 2020, Green Bay traded up to draft Jordan Love in Round 1, despite Rodgers playing well. Rodgers then produced an MVP season and, during the 2021 offseason, reports of his displeasure with the Packers surfaced.

Ultimately, he and the Packers agreed to a renegotiated deal that gave him a large sum of money in 2022 and voided the remaining years. The new deal put the Packers into a position in which they would either have to extend him or part ways in 2022.

After Love started one game in 2021 and played poorly, the Packers appeared to have second thoughts about him, particularly after Rodgers won another MVP award. Rodgers then got the Packers to give him that contract that gave him $101M fully guaranteed upon signing.

The Rodgers situation was one in which the Packers made a move that signaled they were going to replace him, only things didn't work out that way. In essence, the Packers put themselves into a situation in which Rodgers eventually capitalized.

As for Watson, who made it known after the 2020 season that he wanted out, the Houston Texans refused to take any calls about trade offers. Then came the multiple sexual harassment/assault lawsuits and plenty of teams who had interest changed their minds.

Watson was inactive and radioactive the entire 2021 season and a reported attempt to trade him to the Miami Dolphins fell through. Enter 2022, where the Texans decided to trade him and the whole affair gets played out in public.

We watched as four teams showed interest in Watson, and the quarterback listened to their offers, then public announcements came each time he eliminated a team. The first team eliminated, the Browns, then came back into the picture and offered that five-year contract that fully guaranteed the entire $230M sum.

In short, the Watson situation was a quarterback whose trade situation had far more details made known public than any other. And, in the end, the first team eliminated came back with an offer that Watson wasn't about to turn down.

So we have one QB who didn't get as favorable a deal as he might have, another QB whose team bungled its situation and was forced to pay him a lot to make him happy, and a third QB where plenty of details were made public and one team made a clear move out of desperation.

These aren't really the situations to compare to Wilson. But there is one that might be more comparable — and it happens to be another QB who signed a recent extension.