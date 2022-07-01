ESPN Advocates for New Russell Wilson Deal 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

While one media outlet believes the last potential offseason move for the Broncos involves linebacker Alexander Johnson, another posits that Denver's priority list starts, and ends, with its franchise quarterback.

Per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, it would behoove the Broncos to give Russell Wilson a contract extension "sooner rather than later" — as in, prior to the July 27 start of training camp.

"The Broncos are thrilled to have Wilson as the centerpiece of their franchise going forward and unquestionably want him to be there for the long haul," Yates wrote on June 22. "He is under contract for two more seasons and will earn a total of $51 million from Denver via his present deal. An extension for Wilson would represent a massive raise, but it's possible that doing a deal now could wind up being a forward-thinking maneuver as the quarterback market continues to soar. Should Wilson play to expectations this year, the cost of an extension will almost surely be higher next offseason."

Wilson, 33, has one year remaining and no guaranteed money left on the $140 million deal he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. The nine-time Pro Bowler is due a $19 million base salary and scheduled to count $27 million against the salary cap for the 2022 campaign, according to OverTheCap.com.

Wilson is rumored to seek $250 million over five years — $50 million annually — on his next pact, most (or all) of which could be fully guaranteed. It's unclear how much, if any, negotiational progress the sides have made since Wilson's March acquisition.

“We’re open. We obviously want him here for a long time, but nothing is imminent," Broncos general manager George Paton said March 18. "I’m sure we will talk soon. We didn’t make this trade not to have him here for a very long time.”

Both parties appear content playing the long game, with Denver's ownership sale still pending and the QB market continuing to reset. Neither Wilson nor Paton is in any rush to put pen to paper ... yet.

In the meantime, business as usual.

