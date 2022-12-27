Broncos Reveal Opinion on Whether QB Russell Wilson is 'Fixable

As an organization, the Denver Broncos are reeling. After losing a nationally televised game on Christmas Day 51-14 and dropping to 4-11 on the season, the Broncos became just the second NFL team over the past four decades to fire a head coach before his first year was even over.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, along with two of his hand-picked assistants — special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry. The Broncos would have preferred to let Hackett finish out the season before dropping the hammer, but the organization was so "embarrassed" by the team's performance and lack of poise in L.A., the decision couldn't wait.

Despite his complicity in the Broncos' atrocity of a season, George Paton's head has yet to roll, and CEO Greg Penner revealed that the general manager still has the Walton/Penner ownership group's faith and belief. Thus, Paton was allowed to hold court next to Penner on Tuesday in the wake of Hackett's firing, and boy, did he have some 'splaining to do.

The Broncos are now in full-blown search mode for a new head coach. However, that next head coach will be inheriting a unique situation in Denver — and I'm not just talking about the inordinate number of injuries or the seven straight seasons of missing the playoffs.

Russell Wilson is the elephant in the room. In Year 1 as a Bronco, the nine-time Pro Bowler in his 11th season regressed in alarming fashion, to the point where it's fair to wonder whether he's even fixable. Paton offered up his, and, ostensibly, the Walton/Penner group's view on Wilson.

“That wasn’t what it’s all about," Paton said on Tuesday. "That’s not why we’re getting a new coach—to turn around Russ. It’s about the entire organization. It’s about the entire football team. It’s not just one player. It’s not whether Russ is fixable or not, but we do believe he is. We do.”

Indeed, firing Hackett and undertaking another sweeping search for a head coach might not be "all about" fixing Wilson. But it's got to be priority No. 1 for that coach, and thus, inexorably tied to who the next head coach should be, simply because the Broncos invested long-term into the veteran quarterback to the tune of $245 million.