5 Revelations from Russell Wilson's First Broncos Presser

Wilson sets the bar high. That's why the Seahawks missed the playoffs just twice during his 10-year stint as the franchise's quarterback.

Over that span, Wilson earned a whopping nine Pro Bowl selections. He understands the price to play and produce at the highest levels and those expectations aren't held strictly for himself but also his teammates, and, by implication, his coaches.

Wilson detailed what it takes to succeed in the NFL as a team, and what individual players can do to contribute to a collective that wins and wins "often."

“I think the first thing is knowledge of the game," Wilson said. "This game is about intellectual processing. How fast can you process what you see, what you know and what you studied? I think that ability to process everything is really critical. So, guys got to be really on their stuff every day in practice, it starts with the meetings. It starts with offseason; it starts with the weight room. Will you show up on time and be ready to do this, ready to do that? There’s little things like that, and that’s a really critical part to it."

The devil is in the details, they say, but perhaps a better way to say it is that success leaves clues. Paying close attention to the nuances of the game is how Wilson has risen above his peers and how he became the tide that raised all of Seattle's ships.

It's not just the games, but workouts and practice, too.

"I think that wild obsession with doing the little things right, it allows you to have the big things and the big moments as well," Wilson said. "I think ultimately, it’s about the tempo of practice. I really believe when fans, when people come to see us practice, they need to see a show. It’s a show. So that way when you go to the game, it’s already what you already know. So I think that ability to go from practice at the highest level, competing at the highest level with our defense, our offense, our special teams. How we go about it, how we communicate, how we process, how we pass it down the line, all that kind of stuff in terms of communication is really critical. So, I think how you really become great is the everyday little steps. The little steps become the big ones and that’s how you’re able to win often.”