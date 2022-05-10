With the conclusion of the NFL draft and the voluntary period of the offseason training program underway, Denver Broncos fans are eagerly awaiting training camp at UCHealth Training Center.

It'll be the first-time fans can get a glimpse of quarterback Russell Wilson in Orange and Blue threads as the Broncos open a large portion of training camp practices to the public. The excitement in the Mile High City is palpable as GM George Paton puts the finishing touches on Denver's makeover.

What fate awaits this team? Head coach Nathaniel Hackett recently expressed a belief that the Broncos can "win it all" with Wilson in the fold. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora hedged a little by handpicking the Broncos to make the playoffs next season as a Wildcard team from the AFC West.

"The Russell Wilson factor is real,” according to La Canfora. “His presence changes everything for this long-dormant franchise. All of that speed and talent in the pass catching ranks is about to take a step forward. This team will no longer feel like falling behind by 10 is ballgame. The defense will be more free to take gambles with a true franchise QB on the roster.”

Some analysts have already projected the AFC West to be the toughest division in the league with a star-studded cast of Pro Bowlers and Super Bowl champions. It’s presumed that the Kansas City Chiefs are again the favorite to win the division, but the Broncos' new mantra painted on the walls at Dove Valley reveals the collective objective to ‘Win the West.’

La Canfora also slated the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens as potential wildcard teams in the AFC. If these predictions come to fruition, the Broncos would have to contend with the conference’s heavyweights and division winners that’d include the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Chiefs.

Call it faith, doubling down, or digging your heels into the ground, but La Canfora also thinks Wilson will win the NFL’s MVP award in 2022, which is a bold prediction considering the veteran is yet to earn even a single MVP vote throughout his 10-year career.

“Dudes like this don't get dealt in their prime. And make no mistake, he is still very much in his prime,” La Canfora wrote in his 10 bold predictions for the upcoming season. “This is the best cast he has had around him in a long time. This is a coach who is going to be the opposite of Pete Carroll and will be skewing everything possible in favor of the passing game. It's go time. They have speed. They have big targets. They will have a scheme that has worked wonderfully well in Green Bay and with the L.A. Rams, among others. I see Denver as being a very real factor in a loaded AFC, and Russ is going to get his cookies."

