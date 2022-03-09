Report: Broncos to Make Drastic Move with Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson — unlike predecessors Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and Teddy Bridgewater — won't be a short-term rental nor a veteran mercenary. The now-former Seahawks quarterback is here to stay with the Denver Broncos for the foreseeable future.

And perhaps even the non-foreseeable future.

“He wants to keep playing," ESPN's Adam Schefter said of Wilson during a Tuesday interview on 104.3 The Fan. "He doesn’t believe he’s slowing down at all. He’s 33-years-old and he’s got two years left on the contract and we’ve seen quarterbacks play close to or into their 40s now. Russell Wilson, I’m sure, is planning to be the quarterback of this franchise for the next half-dozen years, minimum."

Wilson, who signed a $140 million extension with Seattle in 2019, has two years remaining on his current contract. The nine-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to earn $19 million in base salary next season and $22 million in 2023, with $5 million roster bonuses pushing his cap hits to $24 million and $27 million, respectively. He has no guaranteed money left on the pact.

After paying a pretty penny to acquire Wilson — two first-round picks, two second-round choices, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris — the Broncos are expected to negotiate a new deal when the trade officially processes on March 16.

“Well, they have not yet talked about it, they have not yet agreed to anything," Schefter said. "But, look, I don’t think Denver makes a move like this and lands a quarterback like this without there being some sort of understanding ‘hey, let’s work on this, let’s figure this out.’ I’m sure that the two sides will get to it and that in time Russell Wilson will get an extension from Denver."

Denver saved more than $12 million against the cap by landing Wilson and parting with the aforementioned players. The club is financially able ($26 million in remaining cap space) to absorb an appropriate financial commitment that aligns with Wilson’s goal of playing deep into his late 30s.

He’s unlikely to approach the territory breached Tuesday by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who inked a record-setting $200 million contract, becoming the NFL’s highest-paid player at $50 million annually.

