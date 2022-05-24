These two rookies have popped up on Russell Wilson's radar in a big way.

The Denver Broncos kicked off their voluntary OTA camp on Monday and it was the first opportunity for the rookies to get on the field with the veterans. Out of the gates, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson took notice of two rookies in particular, both of whom project as pass-catchers in the Broncos' 2022 offense.

Third-round tight end Greg Dulcich caught Wilson's attention and a touchdown pass during red-zone drills, as did fifth-round wideout Montrell Washington. Wilson mentioned both rookies unprompted, complimenting their approach to being a pro.

"The young guys, Dulcich and Montrell—'MW'—those guys have been coming in early," Wilson said on Monday. "I think you all saw a lot of good stuff out here today—all the touchdowns and all the good things. The defense looks tremendous, too. We’re going to have a really good football team, and that’s exciting."

Indeed, the early bird gets the worm, especially in the NFL. A quarterback is used to being the first guy in the building and the last to leave so when a pair of rookies show a similar dedication to their craft — game recognizes game.

It's an auspicious development for the two rookies. Dulcich is beloved by the Broncos' coaches and was already poised to carve out an offensive role this year, even as a depth tight end. But Washington, outside of being the favorite to win the punt and kick returner job, isn't viewed as much more than a darkhorse to contribute offensively.

However, if they're already making an impression on the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, that could be a harbinger for what their rookie season might hold for Dulcich and Washington. Stay tuned.

"I think with the offensive line up front and the guys that we have and the playmakers at the receiver position and the guys at the tight end position—I think Dulcich is a really good rookie as well," Wilson said. "He gets the game."

