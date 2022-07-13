NFL players posting workout videos is common place these days. But when the video comes from a superstar like Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, with a unique message attached, fans are bound to click and watch.

Wilson is back putting in the required grind, which he embraces with such gusto, at his picture-perfect San Diego retreat after a short break. True to form, the video he posted of his passing drills showcased his elite talents as a matter of mere routine.

Wilson said, “I'm used to the doubt. I'm used to the work too...”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

By using just two short lines of text to caption his video, Wilson sent a clear message to all those who might have questioned his globetrotting offseason. Once OTAs concluded, he made it clear that a short period of decompression would be on the agenda for himself and his teammates.

Wilson also iterated that the preparation work ahead of training camp would also be attacked soon enough. Over the coming days, that will likely involve his stable of Broncos receivers, tight ends, and possibly a running back or two heading down to Southern California to work out with their signal-caller.

Tailback Melvin Gordon might alternatively choose to continue his workouts in the sand on the beach with his own personal trainers — as his recent workout videos also showcased.

Gordon managed to catch some degree of flak for dealing with his offseason as he sees fit, especially after he skipped the entire voluntary phase of OTAs. Thus, he’s particularly well-versed in letting the critics slide like water off a duck's back as he concentrates on preparing for the 2022 season.

Quite tellingly, the comments Gordon made about Wilson and how he goes about his own business, speak volumes to how the entire Broncos locker room feels about the QB's commitment.

“When you’re making $30 million a year, you can get a private jet to get you around to wherever you want,” Gordon joked. “It’s really easy to do that. [But] he’s all about football, though. He’s locked in, and there is no other way to put it... He comes in at 6.30 in the morning and he’s tapped in. He’s going over stuff with young guys, with older guys. He’s really trying to change the feel around here.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!