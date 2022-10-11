Skip to main content

Report Reveals Russell Wilson's New Treatment for Torn Shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is receiving treatment for his injured throwing shoulder.
  • Author:
  2022-10-11

Following the Denver Broncos' collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, word leaked out of Dove Valley that Russell Wilson's shoulder injury was worse than the initial perception. Wilson has a torn lat in his throwing shoulder, which is highly concerning for his remaining 2022 outlook. 

Outside of taking a few weeks off — which the 2-3 Broncos can't really afford — Wilson is going to have to play this season at less than 100%. However, that's not to say that remedies, or treatments, aren't available to Wilson. 

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Wilson received some platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in his injured shoulder. The reporting duo also provided some additional context to the lat injury. 

Sources say Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi -- an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that is not usually treated with an injection. He popped up on the injury report with a right shoulder injury on Tuesday, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson was sore after he "dinged up" the shoulder in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Is Wilson's lat 'strained' or is it 'torn?' ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Wilson is suffering from a "partially torn lat." 

Either way, it's not good. The reporting indicates that Wilson's injury is similar to the one Dak Prescott suffered last summer. Prescott took a month off from throwing, though, to let the injury heal up. 

Wilson and the Broncos don't really have that luxury. And, in fact, the Broncos say Wilson plans to play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers

Stay tuned. 

