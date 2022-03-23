WATCH: First Look at Russell Wilson Throwing to Broncos WRs

Russell Wilson is wasting no time building rapport with his new offensive teammates.

The dust barely settled on his blockbuster acquisition, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared via social media Tuesday video of a throwing session involving wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the duo connecting for a long "touchdown."

The Broncos' official Twitter account also posted highlights of Wilson tossing balls to WRs Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, who's six months removed from tearing his ACL.

The workout took place at Wilson's sprawling California compound. Joining the nine-time Pro Bowler — in addition to the aforementioned — were Broncos WR Kendall Hinton, QBs Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Andrew Beck, and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

Denver isn't due to begin its offseason program until April 4, with Organized Team Activities and minicamps following throughout May and June. But Wilson affirmed on March 16, the day of his introductory press conference, that he intended to organize an off-site passing camp long before the players report to Dove Valley.

And, mere days later, he did.

"The next step is getting in the playbook, mastering that," Wilson told 9News' Mike Klis. "And really the biggest thing is getting with the guys and throwing. We have a whole plan set out. We’re throwing here coming up in a couple days. We’re going to spend some time together throwing. Not necessarily here in Denver. It may be some snow on the ground so it might be a little tougher to do. We’ll do it out West and we’re going to have some fun."

