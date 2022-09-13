Skip to main content

Watch Russell Wilson's Explosive, First-Ever TD Pass as a Bronco

The Denver Broncos new quarterback broke the ice with a beautiful touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.
The Denver Broncos are on the road, taking on the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2022 regular season. It's a Monday Night Football showcase putting Russell Wilson on center stage. 

After a somewhat jittery start, Wilson bounced back in the second quarter with gusto. Who had the historical distinction of catching Wilson's first-ever touchdown pass as a Bronco? 

Jerry Jeudy. Watch it right here. 

It was a gutsy decision on Wilson's part to go deep on third down, but he saw an opportunity with Jeudy in one-on-one coverage, and he took it. Was it the most accurate ball Wilson ever threw? No.

Credit Jeudy for catching an underthrown ball, making a few would-be tacklers miss, and turning on the jets to go the distance — 67 yards. That was Wilson's first completion to a wide receiver on the night, no less. 

Jeudy hadn't scored a touchdown since his rookie year (2020). Jeudy catching Wilson's debut score as a Bronco is fitting. A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships, after all. 

On the night, Wilson is 7-of-10 for 153 yards and a touchdown, with a passer rating of 145.8. We'll see how he finishes the night as his counterpart on the opposite sideline, Geno Smith, is playing very well on the night. 

