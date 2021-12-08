If the rumors are true, the Broncos could be in position to land a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback.

The Denver Broncos are in dire need of a franchise quarterback. After first-year GM George Paton dipped his big toe in the water of every viable veteran quarterback that was even remotely attainable this past spring, it's been assumed that the Broncos will push hard to land Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson if either is truly made available on the trading block.

A new report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz has added some intrigue to the Wilson question. Per Schultz, the Broncos are among four teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants, that Wilson would be open to waiving the no-trade clause in his contract for.

If true, this would be a tectonic development in Denver's quest for a franchise quarterback. Wilson is unhappy in Seattle with how the Seahawks have been managed over the past few seasons and is tired of being one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Wilson's 2021 campaign has been marred by a broken finger in Week 5 and poor play from his supporting cast. Last season, however, he put up career numbers, passing for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for two more.

For most Broncos fans, the thought of Wilson brings back traumatic memories from Super Bowl XLVIII where he led the Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over Peyton Manning and company. However, at 33 years old, there's a good chance Wilson still has upwards of a decade in the NFL left in the tank, if the stars were to align.

Adding him to the Broncos' equation would immediately make this team a force to be reckoned with in the AFC West. The weapons that would be at Wilson's disposal are formidable, from wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler to tight ends like Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, to say nothing of young stud running back Javonte Williams, Wilson would be unlikely to find such a talented supporting cast elsewhere, outside of New Orleans, perhaps.

The Teddy Bridgewater experiment has failed. The Broncos sit at 6-6 and are mathematically still alive for a playoff berth but Teddy has been unable to maximize the weapons around him and has been as complicit in the team's Jekyll and Hyde season as any single player on the roster.

Time will tell whether this Wilson rumor holds water. For now, Broncos fans can at least warm their hearts by imagining what this team would look like with Wilson under center, warm in the knowledge that the NFL rumor mill is already tying the 10th-year veteran to Denver.

Wilson was Seattle's 2012 third-round pick and has passed for 35,988 yards and 281 touchdowns while leading the Seahawks to a World Championship and eight playoff berths. Arguably the most underrated QB in modern NFL history, he's only missed the postseason twice in his illustrious career.

