Finding Broncos: 5 IOL to Add Depth to Roster
The Denver Broncos’ offensive line wasn’t nearly as bad as fans made it out to be in 2024. The unit graded highly in several analytical measurements, including run block win rate and pass block win rate. That said, a few questions surrounding the unit’s depth need to be answered.
The Broncos lack experience at the center position after losing Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency and Garett Bolles’ future being uncertain beyond 2024, and there is a lack of depth overall. Denver could be looking to fill out the roster with sights on the future in this year’s draft class.
Fortunately, there are a few interior options who could check some boxes in Denver. Let's dive in.
Sataoa Laumea | OG | Utah
Pros
A versatile player with starting experience at guard and tackle, Laumea is a perfect fit for a power scheme as a pulling guard. His hands are heavy and he loads up powerful striking ability through his lower half as a people-mover, and he has enough athleticism to work to the second level. He ties his feet to his hands to receive defenders on twists and stunts, and he has a firm anchor as a pass protector when engaged.
Cons
Laumea has slower foot speed in his kick slide and lacks lateral agility to cut off counter moves that cross his face, which will facilitate a move back to guard at the next level. He tends to shove defenders away rather than latch and drive, and he can duck his head into contact and miss his target. Some hand placement issues can get him into trouble at the next level, and he lacks the length to keep defenders out of his chest.
My Grade: Round 4
Erick Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 139
Layden Robinson | OG | Texas A&M
Pros
A thick player with an intense power profile, Robinson is a bully in a phone booth as a run blocker. He is quick out of his stance and fires his hands quickly, jarring defenders and getting them on their heels.
Robinson's foot speed and footwork as a puller are clean, and he has enough movement ability to extend to the second level and land on targets. Length isn’t an issue and he can extend his arms in pass protection to fight off counter moves.
Cons
Pad level and balance issues mar Robinson’s tape, and he spends too much time on the ground. His desire to initiate violent contact at the point of attack can get him out of position on zone running plays, and he lacks the awareness and field vision to receive stunts consistently. Robinson’s lack of foot speed in pass protection will likely limit him to the inside at the next level, and his hand placement needs coaching and refinement.
My Grade: Round 5
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 204
Kaitori 'KT' Leveston | OG/OT | Kansas State
Pros
Leveston has a prototypical build to play tackle at the NFL level, but some limitations in his lateral agility could see him slide inside to play guard. He has violently strong hands and is a bully as a run blocker, and he can drive blocks in one-on-one situations. His anchor is firm as a pass protector against bull rushes, and he has enough foot speed to trace rushers around the arc if he can latch on.
Cons
Lateral agility and punch placement issues cause problems for Leveston, and he can get beat across his face due to oversetting as a pass protector. His hands are slow and he allows defenders into his chest, forcing him to lock his hips up and regroup. He ducks his head into contact and misses targets at the second level too often, and he plays out of control when climbing the ladder.
My Grade: Round 5
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 221
Nick Samac | OC | Michigan State
Pros
Technically proficient and powerful, Samac projects as a starting center with high-quality upside as a starter. His anchor as a pass protector is deep and strong, and he sees the field incredibly well. He drives through contact with a good base and power in his lower half, and his foot speed and lateral agility are big pluses on his tape.
Samac is a scheme-versatile center with good length for the position, and his football IQ should attract offensive coordinators.
Cons
Samac has had major injury concerns throughout his collegiate career, including a broken fibula that ended his 2023 campaign. Defenders that bring power and explosiveness as pass rushers can cause issues, especially combined with length. He tends to get over his skis as a run blocker and lean into contact, which allows defenders to slip his blocks and leave him grasping for air.
My Grade: Round 6
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 231
Keaton Bills | OG | Utah
Pros
Built low to the ground with a ton of power, Bills is a tremendous run blocker with enough technical proficiency to win one-on-one scenarios as a drive blocker. He has great contact balance and fights through players that get under his pad level, stalling the rep where it starts.
Length isn’t a concern, and he lands firm punches as a pass protector with grip strength to neutralize the rush on contact.
Cons
Bills has snap recognition issues and is late out of his stance too often. His footwork is a mess and he lacks knee bend as a pass rusher, and he lacks lateral agility in the recovery phase.
There are hand placement issues on initial contact, but he keeps them active enough to get back into a leverage position to help him win the rep.
My Grade: Round 6
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 223
Despite investing a seventh-round selection on Alex Forsyth last season, the Broncos still need to find a long-term answer at the position. If the medical checks on Samac come back clean, he makes sense as a late-round investment with a legitimate starting upside.
Samac's tape is phenomenal, and he would have been graded as a 3rd round prospect if not for those injury concerns.
