How Sean McVay's Big Decision Impacts Broncos' HC Search

Sean McVay was a big domino to fall when it comes to the Denver Broncos' pursuit of a new head coach.

News shook the NFL landscape on Friday, as Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay reportedly informed the Los Angeles Rams that he will remain with the team in that position. With speculation that McVay could walk away this offseason and potentially pursue an opportunity television, going back to Los Angeles will create ripples that will impact the entire NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

One team that McVay’s decision could greatly impact is the Denver Broncos. With steady insider reports that the Walton-Penner ownership group is looking to take a big swing for the organization's 20th head coach, McVay returning to the Rams means that one less team will be on the market for a head coach.

Not only is it a numbers game for the Broncos, but Sean Payton is potentially the team’s No. 1 head-coaching target, and he's been connected to the Rams in the event of a vacancy opening up there. Dating back to December, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Payton preferred to stay in Southern California and coach either the Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers. With McVay returning to the Rams in 2023, that leaves one less team on Payton’s shortlist this offseason.

There will still be competition for Payton as there is speculation that the Arizona Cardinals and working with quarterback Kyler Murray could entice him. Furthermore, two teams currently in the playoffs — the Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves looking for a new head coach if things break a certain way on Wildcard Weekend.

With the absolutely mind-numbing decision by Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley to play his starters in a meaningless season-finale, resulting in the probable season-ending injury to starting receiver Mike Williams, there is a chance he could be let go if the Chargers lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Also, it would not shock anyone if Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones were to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy in order to hire Payton if the team falls flat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Payton was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2003-05.

The Broncos' next head coach will likely be revealed in less than a week. With a number of interesting and quality coaches interviewed or scheduled to be interviewed, the new ownership group's ultimate decision is anybody’s guess. However, for those Broncos fans pulling for the biggest-named head coach on the market (Payton), McVay returning to the Rams can only be seen as good news for Denver’s chances to reel in the former New Orleans Saints head coach.

The Broncos are reportedly the "frontrunners" for Payton and will interview him in person on Tuesday, January 17.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!