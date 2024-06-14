Broncos HC Sean Payton Has Eye Surgery After 'Embarrassing' 2023 Moment
Sean Payton was so mortified by an incident amid his first season as Denver Broncos head coach that he went under the knife — twice — to ensure it never happens again.
Payton revealed to 9NEWS' Mike Klis that he had cataract surgery on both of his eyes over the last week. He was spotted wearing sunglasses during the team's mandatory minicamp practices, an atypical arrangement for the 60-year-old.
"First day ever wearing sunglasses coaching,’’ Payton told Klis on Tuesday. “Waiting for the [Bill] Parcells phone call.”
The incident in question, by his admission, occurred at some point last season when Payton, who doubles as the offensive play-caller, dialed in an incorrect call after evidently struggling to read his massive lamented sheet.
"I want to get my eyes fixed, so I call the right play and I don’t mess up and call the wrong play on a play that happened one time this year. That was embarrassing," Payton admitted in January's season-ending press conference. "Here’s the thing: I think it’s easier when you get older and more secure with who you are and what you do. When you’re younger, I think oftentimes you can be very defensive with certain things. The one thing that I know is how to win."
Promise made, promise kept.
Now on to the winning ...
