This Small Sean Payton Decision Could Reveal the Leader of Broncos' QB Competition
The Denver Broncos' practice schedule throughout their offseason training program has been very convenient for head coach Sean Payton. The three-day stretches of practice have allowed each of Payton's quarterbacks — incumbent Jarrett Stidham, veteran transplant Zach Wilson, and rookie first-rounder Bo Nix — equal bites at first-team offense apple.
Stidham, as the guy who ended the 2023 season as Denver's starting quarterback, received the first day with the ones. Wilson struggled in his Tuesday practice as the first-team quarterback, which was observed by local press, while Nix has received nothing but praise every time his name has been broached to Payton.
However, this week offers a unique shake-up to the Broncos' open competition at quarterback, as it will afford one extra day of practice. Naturally, everybody gathered around the podium on Tuesday was curious to know which quarterback would be given the first-team reps that day.
“I haven’t even thought about it," Payton said. "Meaning they’re all getting reps, the work and the walkthrough reps. This is to better prepare us for the competition in training camp. So honestly, I haven’t thought about it.”
Many reasonable observers would question that a coach as calculating and savvy as Payton hasn't "though about" which quarterback will get the extra day, including yours truly. The arithmetic might be as simple as giving it to Stidham.
Or it might be a small reward given to the quarterback who has acquitted himself best in the competition thus far. Externally, that particular quarterback would seem to be Nix, but internally, Payton and company could have an entirely different read on who among the trio is deserving this deep into the offseason.
As Payton mentioned, the OTA process — and next week's mandatory minicamp — is to get the Broncos "prepared" for the intensity escalation of training camp competition. Thus, which quarterback is given this "extra" day will actually be quite symbolic of where the coaches stand on the subject of the three-way competition.
Then again, it could be nothing like that, and Payton could just give it to Stidham, who is, ostensibly, the next guy due to draw first-team privileges. At the end of the day, we're talking about the future starting quarterback of the Broncos.
This is the Mile High City, after all, where every little wrinkle and nuance of a quarterback competition has been and will be scrutinized under the microscope until kingdom come. Payton may have misjudged just how invested local press and fans are in the finer details of the quarterback rotation and competition.
But suffice it to say, after Tuesday's presser, you can trust that Payton has given the extra practice day some thought. We'll find out who gets the nod in due time, but it's worth mentioning that Payton has praised all three quarterbacks consistently this spring and summer, claiming the trio is doing well, especially Nix and Wilson, who are assimilating a new system.
