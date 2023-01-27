Sean Payton Claims 'Zero Truth' to Broncos Ownership Rumor

And round and round we go.

On Thursday, a rumor circulated detailing head-coaching candidate Sean Payton's apparent impasse with the Denver Broncos. Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Payton's "issue" stems from a "potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group."

A rumor that the Super Bowl-winning coach dismissed out of hand.

"Zero truth to this," Payton tweeted. "We had a great visit and @Broncos Ownership was fantastic!!"

The Broncos' courtship of Payton has moreso resembled a soap opera following his initial Jan. 17 interview with the team's hiring committee, comprised of co-owners Greg Penner and Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton.

Payton purportedly finalized a second interview, which then got delayed, which then got postponed. There was speculation — subsequently refuted — that majority owner Rob Walton caused the delay while away on a hunting trip. Now, the very same source (Maske) who reported Jan. 12 that Payton "likes the franchise's stable ownership" is claiming the exact opposite.

Whatever the case, Payton went from Denver's top target to a seemingly unlikely option, with Penner and company shifting their focus to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

As of Friday afternoon, the Broncos have yet to schedule a follow-up with Ryans, whose hiring could not become official until San Francisco's season is over. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the club will maintain "continued conversations with other candidates" in the meantime.

And round and round we go.

