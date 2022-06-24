Broncos Player Profile: Sebastian Gutierrez #70 | Offensive Line

The Denver Broncos need to find a long-term solution at right tackle, and they took a shot on an undrafted free agent from a small school. After the draft was over, the Broncos signed Sebastian Gutierrez out of Minot State University.

Biography

Gutierrez is 24 years old. He initially was a tight end before switching to offensive tackle.

College Career

Gutierrez originally went to college as a tight end and caught five passes as a freshman. After that, he was moved to offensive tackle, where he picked up multiple accolades on and off the field.

Draft

While coming out of Minot State, the odds of Gutierrez getting drafted was slim. However, he is a good athlete with a 9.83 relative athletic score. There is good talent with him that could be developed for the NFL, but it is going to take some time to get to that point.

There wasn't enough for a team to draft Gutierrez, but they targeted him as an undrafted free agent and got the signing done.

2022 Outlook

The odds of Gutierrez making the roster are slim, but he has a chance to make the practice squad. He has the athleticism for the NFL, but it is a question if he has the strength and can pick up the technique.

Coming out of Minot State, it is a large jump to the NFL for Gutierrez, and if he is going to be developed, it will take some time. That is why the practice squad makes some sense, and the four spots on the roster are already essentially filled up with Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson, Billy Turner, and Tom Compton.

It would be a test as to the capabilities of Butch Barry if he can develop Gutierrez or not. However, with him being older for a rookie, it would be hard to make a long-term commitment to developing him, so he may only have a year to show tremendous growth if he does make the practice squad in the first place.

