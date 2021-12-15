Analysis Reveals Why Broncos Shouldn't Re-Sign RB Melvin Gordon

Is Melvin Gordon worth ponying up another contract to keep around Denver?

Entering 2021, the Denver Broncos were loaded at the running back position with veteran Melvin Gordon, rookie Javonte Williams, and free-agent acquisition Mike Boone. Unfortunately, Boone suffered a quad injury during training camp and the trio would become a duo overnight.

Gordon and Williams played well to start the season until the veteran went down with an injury in the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, thrusting the rookie Williams into the starting position and Boone (now returned from IR) back into his intended rotational role.

Williams and Boone would run with the opportunity and take full advantage of the unplanned opening. The next week, Gordon returned and rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Denver's 38-10 thumping of the Detroit Lions, while Williams eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and also scored twice.

The duo's productive play in has put Broncos GM George Paton in a pickle as to whether he should re-sign Gordon. Would it make sense? Let's break it down.

Financial Impact

Gordon joined the team following the 2019 season, inking a two-year deal worth $16 million, of which $13.5M was guaranteed. Broncos Country had mixed feelings about the addition, especially at the price tag.

Despite the sticker shock of the fan base, Gordon's days in Denver have been productive, racking up 16 touchdowns and just over 1,700 rushing yards in his nearly two seasons with the team. His rushing stats have been more than respectable, but his receiving ability is what sets him apart from other tailbacks.

Unfortunately, Gordon has only tallied 324 yards and three receiving touchdowns as a Bronco — far cry from his production in his days with the Chargers.

As for Williams and Boone, they each have the ability to match and even exceed Gordon's numbers with a much lower cap hit. Boone is under contract through the 2022 season after signing a two-year, $3.8M contract last spring, with $2.6M guaranteed.

Williams is on his four-year rookie deal worth $8.8M, of which $4.8M is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Gordon is a top-10 highest-paid running back in the NFL averaging $8M APY and at his age, this is the last chance to really earn.

Gordon will want a deal paying him close to what he's currently getting from Denver. It's an easy choice for Paton to move on from Gordon should he look to continue getting paid like a premier back.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Age is a Thing

Gordon turns 29 this coming April which is still young in the grand scheme of things but is on the older side for an NFL running back. It isn't wise to invest a large contract into an aging running back.

After all, Williams is still in the infancy of his career as he is only 21 years old and has plenty of productive years in his future.

Fumbling Woes

Gordon has a smash-mouth style of play when he runs the ball, making it difficult for defenders to bring him down. That physical running style allows him to fight for extra yards to break long runs or cross the goal line.

However, it also gives the defenders additional opportunities to strip the ball from his grasp with a well-placed hit. Sadly, Gordon has lost the ball in these exchanges far too many times and at critical moments in the game.

In Gordon’s two seasons with Denver, he’s coughed the ball up six times which puts him at career 20 fumbles.

Bottom Line

Since joining the Broncos, Gordon has been a more than serviceable running back. Unfortunately, his time with the team hasn't been fully maximized, especially as a pass-catching back with Pat Shurmur calling the plays.

Now that Gordon has gotten older, it doesn't make much sense to bring him back as the Broncos possess two young backs with similar running styles both on a team-friendly deal.

It would be best for the Broncos and Gordon to go their separate ways, and use that money to invest in filling other holes in the roster, or extend vital veterans at positions. It's only a matter of time before it's Williams's turn to tote the rock for years to come.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!