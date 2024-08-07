Signs Point to QB Bo Nix Being Broncos' Week 1 Starter
The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition featuring Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Bo Nix has fans leaning toward the first-round rookie. Stidham and Wilson have both struggled to meet expectations in their previous starting opportunities.
However, Stidham's impressive training camp performance thus far is making a compelling case for him to claim the starting job. Wilson's performance has been less than stellar during his short time in Denver.
The question is this: can Nix seize this preseason as an opportunity to distinguish himself from the competition and cement his position as the frontrunner?
Let's start by examining each QB's outlook on winning the job.
Zach Wilson
Wilson's brief NFL career has been a journey of ups and downs. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has struggled to find consistency in play since entering the NFL.
While Wilson has shown flashes in training camp, most notably a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin on Monday, he continues to grapple with the finer aspects of the game. Wilson's determination to learn from his starting experience may set him apart from the crowded quarterback room.
"Hopefully, I just kind of have those memories of remembering similar plays that I've had in the past where certain things have come up or situations and stuff, and protection adjustments, different things like that where I'm able to say, 'You know what, remember in my three years when this happened, and this is how I'm going to combat that,'" Wilson said.
Prediction: Long Shot
Jarrett Stidham
Stidham joined the Broncos in the spring of 2023 following his productive season with the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, where he showed promise as a potential starting quarterback. The Broncos are Stidham's third NFL stop and, most likely, his last opportunity to compete for a starting quarterback job.
If Stidham continues to build upon his excellent training camp play, he could beat out Nix for the starting job. Unfortunately, Stidham's conservative play style leaves something to be desired — drawing similarities to former Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was better known in these parts as 'Check down Teddy.'
Prediction: Backup
Bo Nix
Broncos country has been extremely high on Nix since Denver drafted him with the 12th overall pick in this year's draft. Nix teaming up with Sean Payton seems to be a match made in heaven.
As Payton stated on the Pat McAfee Show following the draft, "He does throw it from a noisy pocket... Some quarterbacks need that full stride step, and we felt like he just took that two-inch pop step to get it out."
Keeping your composure under pressure is vital as a quarterback in the NFL. You have to be able to handle the burden and still be able to process the play as chaos ensues all around you.
Prediction: Starter
Bottom Line
With preseason Game 1 rapidly approaching, the competition between Stidham and Nix is heating up. While Wilson is still on the roster, it's extremely unlikely he will win the job.
At this point, Wilson is just trying to make the 53-man roster. The signs point to Nix lining up under center for the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Stidham secures the starting spot, it won't automatically signal Nix isn't the team's quarterback of the future. But it would seed some serious doubt into Broncos Country on whether Payton made the right call at No. 12 overall in the draft.
