Six Veterans Broncos Need to Step Up as Leaders in 2020

Denver Broncos' GM John Elway has stressed the significance of character and leadership during the 2020 NFL offseason. To support his philosophy, Elway has made various moves via trade, free agency, and the NFL Draft to bring talent and a competitive culture to the Broncos' locker room.

In 2019, first-year Head Coach Vic Fangio decided the Broncos would not have season-long team captains, only game captains. Fangio also said that game captains wouldn’t have the captain designated ‘C’ patch sewn on their jerseys.

“I just think everybody’s got the license to become a leader on the team,” Fangio said last season. "You don't need to be appointed. I think leadership is something that somebody takes; it's not granted to them, whether it be by a coaching staff or a vote. You take it. You don't get proclaimed that.”

The last time the Broncos had season team captains was in 2018 under Vance Joseph. The captains on offense were QB Case Keenum, and C Matt Paradis, with LB Von Miller and LB Todd Davis on defense, and. kicker Brandon McManus and Andy Janovich on special teams.

Now in 2020, just three of the last six team captains remain Miller (defense), Davis (defense), and McManus (special teams).

Traditionally, NFL teams announce six team captains prior to the regular season. With many new players eagerly waiting to don the Orange and Blue, Broncos Country can’t help but wonder if Coach Fangio will allow team captains this fall.

Since the ‘evil genius’ is unlikely to change his philosophy to team captains over the course of one season, here are six players who need to step up most as leaders in 2020 and if Fangio does indeed change his mind, these six guys make the most sense to be voted shoe-in team captains.

Offense

QB Drew Lock: Leading the Broncos to win four out of the last five games in 2019, gave Elway the confidence that Lock could develop into a franchise QB. Elway went as far as to tailor the Broncos' offseason strategy to support his second-year QB. In the draft, Lock gained two new receiving threats in WRs Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler and a new center in Lloyd Cushenberry.

“I think with the way Drew played at the end of last year, we saw the signs of a guy that has a chance to be very successful in this league, but to do that, he’s got to have some good people around him,” Elway told us in a post-draft press conference.

Naturally, the quarterback should not only be a captain on offense, but the leader of the entire team. Unfortunately, since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset following Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have struggled to find both the player and leader at the QB position.

Last season, Miller went as far to call Lock a “f***ing Rockstar.” Lock’s been embraced by his peers, and veterans alike and is commonly described as a fun, and charismatic locker room guy.

Lock's swagger and ability to play loose has caffeinated teammates and fans. However, his competitiveness and willingness to lead by example are just as evident on the podium, field, or locker room.

The kid has demonstrated poise and a willingness to be coache while accepting accountability for his mistakes. Through his methodical preparation, Lock is expected to lead this team, something that outweighs the ‘C’ at any other position.

WR Courtland Sutton: I covered Broncos training camp last summer during the Emmanuel Sanders vs. Sutton skirmish during practice. While only water bottles were thrown, there was the clear indication that Sanders was being pushed out as the Broncos clear WR1. When the Broncos traded Sanders away just a couple months later, there was no doubt that Sutton had become the alpha dog of the WR room.

With the addition of Jeudy and Hamler, there’s the expectation that Sutton will be heavily leaned on by the rookies for guidance. Transitioning from college football to the NFL can be an overwhelming adjustment for every rookie but will be especially critical for the rookie duo.

It’s Sutton’s responsibility to set the tone and expectations for his position room. Jeudy and Hamler will be expected to contribute to OC Pat Shurmur’s offense immediately, which should give Sutton more one-on-one opportunities, leading to more impressive one-handed grabs and touchdowns galore.

“I just think he’s grown right from the start,” Fangio said last December. “I’m thinking back to [OTAs]. He's grown from there. He kept growing in training camp and he's grown throughout the season. He hasn't hit a lull. He just keeps going. He's a competitor and with his talent, coupled with his competitiveness, he should keep improving."

Heading into his third season following his first Pro Bowl, Sutton’s expectations to lead are higher than ever. He’s been designated as Lock’s true WR1 and will need to assert himself as a definitive leader in the Broncos' offense whether he gets the 'C' on his chest or not.

OG Dalton Risner: Colorado native and the ‘Pride of Wiggins’, Risner started all 16 games at left guard for the Broncos in his rookie campaign. A second-round selection from Kansas State, Risner earned All-Rookie honors from the PFWA and Pro Football Focus. After a stellar start to his career, Risner recently explained that he desires for much more.

“I am not proud of that honor. People bring it up, and I try to not be rude. That’s not what I am after. I want to dominate,” the Risner recently told Troy Renck of Denver7. “I thought I had a good year, but [expletive] Troy, I wasn’t All-Pro. I wasn’t in the Pro Bowl. That’s not cool with me.”

In addition to leading an injury-bitten offensive line as a rookie, Risner has used his platform as a collegiate and professional football player to create the Risner Up Foundation. His foundation’s message his quite simple yet compassionate: “positively impact others through love and kindness.”

The Risner Up Foundation has supported the Special Olympics, people suffering from illness, as well as underprivileged youth and assisting the elderly. Risner has already earned a role as a leader of this team.

His toughness, compassion, and dependability make him the ultimate team guy. Risner's close bond with Lock, a fellow 2019 draft classmate, has invigorated the youth movement on the Broncos' offense. There should be little surprise if any if Risner were to be selected as a team captain.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Defense

LB Von Miller: In addition to earning the Super Bowl 50 MVP award, Miller was previously a team captain for the team in 2017 and 2018. Considered to be a fan- and team-favorite, Miller continues his evolution as a player and leader.

He has largely accredited much of his success to his close friend, mentor and former teammate, DeMarcus Ware. Ware, who previously consulted with the Broncos as a pass-rush consultant (2018), has always encouraged Miller to embrace a leadership role.

After a devastating road loss to the Vikings last season, Miller quickly organized an impromptu team dinner after the Broncos arrived back in Denver. The Broncos blew a 23-0 lead and had a record of (3-7). Although the loss weighed on the players, many left the team dinner with raised morale and embraced team bonding. Players felt appreciative of Miller taking the initiative to get through some low points.

Miller also accepted accountability for his lack of production multiple times during the 2019 season. Refusing to blame teammates or criticize coaching, he has dived on many grenades during press conferences some rightfully and others wrongly so. His statistical credentials and career accomplishments come second to the impact he’s had in the Denver community.

Founder of Von’s Vision, Miller has provided eye care and eyewear to low-income Denver children. Last week, Miller also announced the launch of his new relief campaign called Von Sacks COVID after recovering from the effects of the virus himself. His current mission is to provide children in Colorado and Texas with up to 580,000 meals.

Miller has exemplified extraordinary leadership in his community, locker room, and on the field throughout his career as a Bronco. Now that the defense has been revamped with some new additions, I would expect Miller to represent the Broncos as a team captain — if Coach Fangio so chooses.

DL Jurrell Casey: Before NFL free agency could officially begin, Elway had agreed with terms with Tennessee to bring Casey to Denver. Casey only cost Elway and the Broncos a seventh-round pick (originally 237th pick acquired from New England in exchange for CB Duke Dawson in 2019).

The 30-year-old Casey was drafted out of USC in 2011 and is coming off five straight Pro Bowl selections. He was also a six-time team captain and longest-tenured player drafted by the Titans in recent history. Casey was also extremely involved in the Nashville community, spearheading donations, fundraisers, and assistance for children and adults in need.

Former Titans teammate and DL DaQuan Jones took to Twitter after learning Casey had been traded to Denver, saying, “This doesn’t seem real! But I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher/mentor over the last six years on and off the field! Wishing you and the fam the best of luck!”

Although Casey will be a first-year Bronco, I expect him to immediately come into Denver and assert his leadership to the D-line. Although he doesn’t have the year of chemistry that Derek Wolfe had with Miller, Casey’s dominating style of play should greatly benefit all Broncos' pass rushers.

Casey's experience, work ethic, and production will undoubtedly elevate the expectations for the Broncos' defense to perform. There’s a realistic possibility that Casey’s reputation and personality will make him a team captain for a seventh time, depending on Fangio's decision.

Special Teams

K Brandon McManus: Commonly referred to as ‘B-Mac’ by teammates and fans, McManus has been the most stable roster piece in Denver for the last five seasons. His role in the Broncos' third World Championship run was pivotal in the Broncos scoring points.

During the 2015 season, McManus attempted 35 field goals connecting on 30 with a career-long of 57 yards (85.7%). he has also never missed consecutive field goals in a row.

McManus has appeared in 95 games as a Bronco and is also extremely active in the Denver community, specifically the last couple of months with the viral crisis. Founder of his Project McManus Foundation, the kicker pledged 20,000 meals in addition to the Broncos' team donation of 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

The Broncos recently picked up McManus’ team option as the kicker heads into his seventh year with the team.

“It's always awesome to be validated that you're wanted,” McManus said in an interview with the team website. “It's been great to be working here. Obviously, it's been difficult at times. There's definitely some kicks that I'd like back and some kicks that I was excited about making. … I've had four special teams coordinators, two long snappers — maybe a third coming in, we'll see — and four punters. To have one kicker that whole time has obviously been a good run for me and I'm excited about the future."

Because of his scoring capability, consistency, and charitable donations, McManus is a lock for being voted the special teams captain if indeed Fangio changes his tune.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.