Since the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50 season, the defense has been the team's bright spot. Heading into the 2022 campaign, Denver has plenty of defensive talent to keep up the standard fans are accustomed to.

But which of the Bronco’s defensive stars will top the team's statistical leaderboards? Let's grab our crystal ball.

Interception Leader: Justin Simmons | FS

Simmons led the Broncos in 2021 with five interceptions. More impressive are his 19 interceptions over the past five years, second-most by a safety in that time and tied for fourth-most overall with Quandre Diggs.

That equals two more takeaways than Tyrann Mathieu, who is widely considered to be one of the premier ball-hawking safeties in the NFL. Going into his seventh season, Simmons will continue building on his impressive resume as a top safety in the league.

Projection: Eight or more picks in 2022 is an attainable mark for the former Boston College standout.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is also a possible threat to lead the team in interceptions, but quarterbacks will be wary of throwing his way as he is growing into a top-5 cornerback after only one season.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sack Leader: Dre’Mont Jones | DL

Many analysts believe that Jones is poised to have a breakout season. His strength has been his ability to get after the quarterback, totaling 15.5 sacks in his career and a pass-rush win rate of 14.8, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 9 in the NFL last season.

Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory will command much attention off the edge, and D.J. Jones will stuff the line opposite Dre’Mont, giving him more one-on-one opportunities. There is also the added benefit of a competent offense led by Russell Wilson to provide Denver with the lead more often in games, allowing Jones to pin his ears back and rush the passer.

Projection: Expect 10 to 15 sacks this season. Chubb and Gregory are also solid choices for this category, but their injury history is concerning.

Tackle Leader: Josey Jewell | ILB

Jewell is an underrated part of the Bronco's defense. His instincts in the run game make him a tackling machine, and he holds up well in zone coverage.

Jewell's most productive season came in 2020, where he tallied 113 tackles, four passes defensed, and five tackles for a loss. In Ejiro Evero’s defense, there will be more single-linebacker sets, meaning the linebacker next to Jewell will be substituted for various defensive backs, allowing him to get the bulk of snaps.

While not a superstar, the former Iowa Hawkeye has been a consistent force in the middle of the field and a sure tackler.

Prediction: 130-plus tackles is a likely outcome in Jewell's fifth year in Denver.

Simmons could also claim the tackles title for Denver, but Jewell should have more opportunities to make plays patrolling the middle of the field

Follow Dylan on Twitter @arx_d

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!