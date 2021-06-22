Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater on Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Nature of the Business'

As an eight-year veteran on his fifth NFL team, Teddy Bridgewater has circled the league long enough to understand its inner workings — what and why things happen in the ultimate dog-eat-dog business.

Such as why he suffered (and overcame) a career-threatening injury in Minnesota or why he recently was kicked out of Carolina in favor of, all people, Sam Darnold. Or what his once-meteoric future now holds in Denver, vying with Drew Lock for the Broncos' starting job.

Or what will become of that job, with Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers reportedly looking to play elsewhere this season — and specifically eyeing the Rockies.

Bridgewater, as down-to-earth a pro QB as you'll ever find, does not own the answers, nor a crystal ball. He can, and will, control only the controllable and allow the dominoes to fall where they may. Wisely, to his credit.

Just call him Teddy Temperament.

“I understand the nature of the business,’’ Bridgewater said last week in an interview with Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “I’ve been traded. I’ve had a team move on from me. I’ve been in free agency. I understand the nature of this business. I can’t get caught up in that. All I know is I have an opportunity every day to walk into this facility and be a Denver Bronco and be the best version of Teddy I can be, impact the guys that are here, and do my best on the football field. Everything else will take care of itself.

“You never take things personal. This is an opportunity, this is a gift and I’m just enjoying my opportunity right now.”

Bridgewater is saying the right things thus far in his Broncos tenure. He's also doing the right things, showing well amid Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices. The 28-year-old has impressed coaches with his leadership traits and wide receivers with his patented touch passes, delightfully easy to catch.

"He's more experienced," noted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who coached Bridgewater in Minnesota. "He’s been in a couple different situations since the time we were together—one where he’s the backup and one where he was the starter. I see [it] when he’s out there executing. He’s been able to pick things up very quickly."

Starter? Great.

Backup? Great.

Rodgers? Great.

Lock? Great.

If you think Bridgewater is sweating any of this, you don't know Teddy.

