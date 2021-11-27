Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Addresses Potential Contract Extension

That wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick received lucrative contract extensions within days of each other is but a breadcrumb in Denver Broncos general manager George Paton's forward-thinking plan to surround his quarterback of the future with an elite offensive supporting cast.

Who that lucky quarterback is, remains to be seen.

There's a school of thought s Denver's placeholder starter, Teddy Bridgewater, will score a new deal — be it short or long term — ahead of his scheduled 2022 foray into unrestricted free agency. Perhaps even sooner, if Sutton and Patrick are any indications. Paton may view Bridgewater as, say, an ideal mentor for an incoming rookie and can avoid an offseason bidding war by getting him locked down now.

But nothing appears imminent on that front as Bridgewater recently was noncommital when asked about potential discussions with Broncos brass.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. Focused on the Chargers this week," Bridgewater said Wednesday, via Andrew Mason of DNVR. "I really never get caught up in that type of stuff. I always tell my agent and my advisor, 'You guys handle all the other stuff, I just wanna play football.' Whether they are or aren't, it really doesn't matter to me right now because I got seven games to focus on. Right now, as a team, as a football player, I gotta focus on the Chargers this week.

"At the same time, whatever is for you, is for you. It'll happen when it's meant to happen."

The Broncos acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers in April on the condition that Carolina eats a majority of his $11.5 million walk-year cap number, and Bridgewater agreed to a revised pact to facilitate the trade. He's making $4,437,500 in base salary, $3 million of which Denver guaranteed.

If left unsigned, Bridgewater would join a market saturated with over-the-hill signal-callers, joining the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, and Joe Flacco.

As it stands, Drew Lock is the only Broncos QB under contract for 2022 with Bridgewater and third-stringer Brett Rypien, an impending restricted free agent, slated to shop their wares.

The Broncos are 5-5, currently holding the AFC's seventh seed, and face a pivotal divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Empower Field. The playoffs technically remain within reach, on which Bridgewater's bank account might be predicated.

Not that it's important ...

"The most important thing to me right now is winning this home game against the Chargers," Bridgewater said.

