Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Predicted to Sign Massive New Deal

A not-so-terrible option among not-the-greatest free-agent class, current Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is playing his way into a lucrative payday.

This, according to the latest calculations from Pro Football Focus, which projected a two-year, $40 million contract — including $27.5 million guaranteed — for Bridgewater, who's slated to test the open market in 2022.

Bridgewater is only two years removed from signing a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers and has been more consistent behind a better Broncos offensive line. Bridgewater has out-performed his reworked one-year, $10 million contract and is the only proven starting-caliber quarterback under 30 years old this offseason. That fact alone may dictate his market, depending on how many teams need quarterbacks. And considering the 2022 NFL Draft class is expected to be very underwhelming at the position, he could be in for a decent deal.

Acquired last March for a sixth-round draft choice, Bridgewater has completed 67.2% of his attempts for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 12 starts in Denver. With five regular-season games remaining, the 29-year-old is on pace to record new career-highs in air yards, TDs, and passer rating. He ranks as PFF's 18th-highest-rated signal-caller out of 36 qualifiers.

"Bridgewater has shown he is capable of starting and playing well in the NFL, but also that there is a ceiling to his play and a conservative streak to his passing that limits his effectiveness," the analytics website noted. "He isn't likely to take a team all the way to a Super Bowl, but he can back up the player who does — or keep the seat warm for a young player in the meantime."

Indeed, the Broncos could retain Bridgewater to bridge the gap for a potential rookie QB, mentoring his long-term successor. Or not.

Armed with an estimated $48 million in 2022 salary-cap space and 11 draft selections (four in the top-100), the club instead might opt to procure another seasoned field general such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson, ensuring Teddy's one-and-done exit from the Mile High City.

Much will depend on the ensuing month and how the Bridgewater-led Broncos (6-6) conclude their 2021 campaign. A playoff berth likely cements his return. A non-playoff finish probably means he walks.

If the latter, Bridgewater will join a pool of unsigned, over-the-hill QBs — the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Cam Newton, to name a few.

