Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Predicted to Sign Massive New Deal

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Projected to Net $20M Annually as 2022 Free Agent

    Bridewater is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next March.
    Author:

    A not-so-terrible option among not-the-greatest free-agent class, current Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is playing his way into a lucrative payday.

    This, according to the latest calculations from Pro Football Focus, which projected a two-year, $40 million contract — including $27.5 million guaranteed — for Bridgewater, who's slated to test the open market in 2022.

    Bridgewater is only two years removed from signing a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers and has been more consistent behind a better Broncos offensive line. Bridgewater has out-performed his reworked one-year, $10 million contract and is the only proven starting-caliber quarterback under 30 years old this offseason. That fact alone may dictate his market, depending on how many teams need quarterbacks. And considering the 2022 NFL Draft class is expected to be very underwhelming at the position, he could be in for a decent deal.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Acquired last March for a sixth-round draft choice, Bridgewater has completed 67.2% of his attempts for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 12 starts in Denver. With five regular-season games remaining, the 29-year-old is on pace to record new career-highs in air yards, TDs, and passer rating. He ranks as PFF's 18th-highest-rated signal-caller out of 36 qualifiers.

    "Bridgewater has shown he is capable of starting and playing well in the NFL, but also that there is a ceiling to his play and a conservative streak to his passing that limits his effectiveness," the analytics website noted. "He isn't likely to take a team all the way to a Super Bowl, but he can back up the player who does — or keep the seat warm for a young player in the meantime."

    Read More

    Indeed, the Broncos could retain Bridgewater to bridge the gap for a potential rookie QB, mentoring his long-term successor. Or not.

    Armed with an estimated $48 million in 2022 salary-cap space and 11 draft selections (four in the top-100), the club instead might opt to procure another seasoned field general such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson, ensuring Teddy's one-and-done exit from the Mile High City.

    Much will depend on the ensuing month and how the Bridgewater-led Broncos (6-6) conclude their 2021 campaign. A playoff berth likely cements his return. A non-playoff finish probably means he walks.

    If the latter, Bridgewater will join a pool of unsigned, over-the-hill QBs — the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Cam Newton, to name a few.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Predicted to Sign Massive New Deal

    4 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Broncos Activate Bryce Callahan & Michael Ojemudia, Lose Malik Reed for Week 14

    2 hours ago
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
    News

    3 Core Broncos Players Seahawks Could Demand in Potential Russell Wilson Trade

    7 hours ago
    Melvin Gordon
    News

    Melvin Gordon Calls Out Broncos Fans for Not Wanting Him

    19 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Addresses Getting RB Javonte Williams More Touches

    21 hours ago
    Justin Simmons
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Lions in Week 14

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Advanced Analytics Reveal Broncos' Rushing Attack Key to Playoff Push

    Dec 10, 2021
    Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) walks off of the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
    Film

    Film Room: Evaluating Broncos' DL Dre'Mont Jones in a Tough Matchup at Arrowhead

    Dec 10, 2021
    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Lions | Week 14 | Predictions & Picks

    Dec 10, 2021