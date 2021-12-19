In the Denver Broncos' Week 15 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals, the game had been a defensive slugfest through two-and-a-half quarters. Trailing 9-3, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater began a drive in the third quarter in hopes of answering Cincinnati's previous field goal.

On a 2nd-&-5 play with 5:47 to go in the third quarter, Bridgewater scrambled right and picked up the first down as he dove head-first, only to be hit by a Bengals defender as he was going to the ground, which drove his head/neck hard into the turf.

It was obvious immediately that Bridgewater had been knocked unconscious.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The CBS Sports broadcast reported that Bridgewater is being rushed to the hospital as in an abundance of caution but that he does have movement in his extremities. That is a huge relief.

As terrified as the Broncos are to see Teddy go down with such a scary injury, the players had to quickly get back to the business of finishing the game. Backup QB Drew Lock did the only thing he could on the field to honor Teddy — throwing a 25-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick to take the lead with minutes left in the quarter.

We'll update this article as any information trickles out. Prayers up for Teddy right now.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!