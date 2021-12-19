Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field After Scary Head Injury

    Broncos Country is holding its breath.
    Author:

    In the Denver Broncos' Week 15 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals, the game had been a defensive slugfest through two-and-a-half quarters. Trailing 9-3, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater began a drive in the third quarter in hopes of answering Cincinnati's previous field goal. 

    On a 2nd-&-5 play with 5:47 to go in the third quarter, Bridgewater scrambled right and picked up the first down as he dove head-first, only to be hit by a Bengals defender as he was going to the ground, which drove his head/neck hard into the turf. 

    It was obvious immediately that Bridgewater had been knocked unconscious. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The CBS Sports broadcast reported that Bridgewater is being rushed to the hospital as in an abundance of caution but that he does have movement in his extremities. That is a huge relief. 

    Read More

    As terrified as the Broncos are to see Teddy go down with such a scary injury, the players had to quickly get back to the business of finishing the game. Backup QB Drew Lock did the only thing he could on the field to honor Teddy — throwing a 25-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick to take the lead with minutes left in the quarter. 

    We'll update this article as any information trickles out. Prayers up for Teddy right now. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

     

    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to hand off the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field After Scary Head Injury

    3 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos Activate S P.J. Locke, Waive DB Essang Bassey

    17 hours ago
    Javonte Williams
    News

    Fangio: No Limitation on Broncos RB Javonte Williams for Week 15 vs. Bengals

    Dec 18, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Pegged as Favorite Bubble Team to Earn AFC Wildcard Slot

    Dec 18, 2021
    Melvin Gordon
    News

    Examining Whether Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Deserves his Reputation for Fumbling

    Dec 18, 2021
    Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    The Athletic Gives Big Props to George Paton's First Draft Class as Broncos GM

    Dec 18, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after running for a first down in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Broncos led 7-3 at halftime. Denver Broncos At Cincinnati Bengals
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Bengals in Week 15

    Dec 17, 2021
    Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Teddy Bridgewater's Agent Releases Statement on New Rumored Deal

    Dec 17, 2021
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts with cornerback Nate Hairston (27) after intercepting a ball in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Must-Haves to the Broncos Winning Out & Punching a Playoff Ticket

    Dec 17, 2021