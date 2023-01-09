Report: Texans Request HC Interview with Broncos' Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero may indeed prove one-and-done with the Denver Broncos.

Fresh off his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Evero is garnering head-coaching interest from the Houston Texans, who officially submitted an interview request Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Evero is among several candidates for the Texans job, joining 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (whom Denver also plans to interview), Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, and Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

A relatively unknown assistant prior to his hiring, Evero inherited — and bettered — what was mostly Vic Fangio's heralded bunch. The Broncos defense finished seventh in yards per game, 10th against the run, 12th against the pass, and 14th in scoring despite rotating injuries to several starters.

Under Evero's tutelage, sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons led the league in forced turnovers (9), including a career-high six interceptions.

“Selfishly, I would love to be with Coach ‘E’. Whatever that looks like, head coach, back as D-coordinator again," Simmons said after Sunday's season-closing win over the Chargers. "Selfishly, I would love to be with him. He’s helped my game so much this year. You always learn—just when you think you know a good amount, you always learn so much more from a new mind and a new set of eyes and the way that he coaches and the way that affects coaches, the assistant coaches around the defensive room. I’m just so thankful for him and his leadership. I’ve learned so much from him, both on and off the field. Selflessly, I would really hope he gets that job (as a head coach). Obviously, it would be great if it was here, but for him to get that opportunity somewhere, I think he is more than deserving of it. He is just a tremendous leader. I could be up here for hours just talking about how amazing of a coach and a man he is. I’m just really appreciative of him and he deserves it.”

Evero — expected to interview this week for the Broncos' opening — would step into a decent situation in the Lone Star State, with the Texans owning two first-round picks, nearly $47 million of available cap space, and a young roster he can mold to his desire.

Then again, should he accept, Evero would become Houston's fourth HC since 2020, succeeding Bill O'Brien, David Culley, and Lovie Smith, whom the club fired Sunday.

