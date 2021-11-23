Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Texans Cutting Ex-Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, Will Hit Waivers

    The rug just got pulled out from under Phillip Lindsay. Could he return to Denver?
    Author:

    The Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran back will hit the NFL waiver wire. 

    "A surprise: The Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers," Rapoport tweeted. 

    It is a surprise but perhaps not much of one when you examine Lindsay's usage in Houston this season. He only garnered two offensive snaps in Week 11 and currently sits with 130 rushing yards on 50 carries, for an atrocious 2.8 yards-per-carry average, and one touchdown. 

    Lindsay's career average is still north of 4.5 yards per tote. Suffice to say, the bumbling Texans were not using him right. There will be a team out there who will see the explosive upside Lindsay provides and swoops him up off waivers. 

    Will that be the Broncos? Don't hold your breath. 

    The team still loves Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams is ascending. Behind them, there's Mike Boone, who's yet to garner any action on offense but we know GM George Paton loves him. 

    Lindsay was tagged with the original-round restricted free-agent tender this past spring, the lowest possible designation among RFA options, and only a couple of days later, Paton rescinded it per the player's request. Lindsay then signed a one-year deal with Houston worth up to $3.25 million with $1M fully guaranteed. 

    Here's to hoping 'The Colorado Kid' lands somewhere that appreciates what he can do for an offense and uses him to the best of his ability. 

    Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
