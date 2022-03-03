Since the Denver Broncos hired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, GM George Paton has been huddled in his enclave at Dove Valley exploring every path to landing a high-caliber quarterback. Paton knows that solving this massive need is the team's No. 1 priority.

The stakes could not be higher.

If Paton somehow manages to land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson via trade, Broncos Country will hail him as a savior. Conversely, if Paton misses, empty seats at Empower Field may begin to multiply and fans will question his ability to get the team back to playoff contention.

If Paton falls short of reeling in a whale like Rodgers or Wilson, he'll have to fish in the tier 2 signal-caller pond. But who comprises the best of that next batch of veteran quarterbacks?

There are two QB options that could help the Broncos fight back to being relevant in the AFC West. One would have to be acquired via trade while the other is a free agent.

Let's dive in.

Jimmy Garoppolo | San Francisco 49ers (Trade)

The ninth-year veteran was last seen fighting a losing battle in the NFC Championship game against a superior and eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. With the Niners trading up in last season’s draft to acquire Trey Lance, it appears Garoppolo's time on the clock has run out in San Francisco.

There could be an opportunity for the Broncos to swoop in and take the battle-tested QB off the Niners' hands. To Garoppolo’s credit, despite last season’s pressure of knowing he is being pushed out, his teammates were vocal supporters and rallied around him.

His 2021 campaign was solid, throwing for 3,806 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. But the respected quarterback has limitations.

Garoppolo does many things well but has not displayed the arm strength or athleticism to win games in the clutch. There must be a reason Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, who possesses one of the brightest offensive minds in football, is on the brink of jettisoning Garoppolo for a talented but untested second-year Lance. Shanahan has observed enough evidence to say it’s time to move in another direction.

Although Garoppolo would be an upgrade from last season’s Broncos quarterbacks, the cost to acquire him will be steep. It’s a seller's market and quality quarterbacks always come at a premium.

Analysts predict the Niners will ask potential buyers for a first-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo. Giving up a first or second-round selection for a top-20 quarterback, who has struggled in big games, might be a tall order.

Jameis Winston | New Orleans Saints

Winston could be a more straightforward option for the Broncos as he's a free agent and will not require relinquishing valuable draft assets. Selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, Winston’s career got off to a hot start earning him a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.

But his four-year stretch in Tampa was full of ups and downs. You could see why the Buccaneers chose him as Winston has a rocket launcher for an arm and can make every throw. But his confidence in his arm was his biggest liability.

In 2019, Winston set an NFL record for being the first QB with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season, while finishing as the league's passing yards champion. His maddening performance caused head coach Bruce Arians to say with exasperation regarding Winston, “There’s so much good and so much outright terrible."

Not surprisingly, the Buccaneers moved on, leading to the talented but error-prone QB being picked up by the Saints as Drew Brees' backup. Working with offensive guru and then-head coach Sean Payton and observing Brees’ habits seemed to be the medicine Winston needed.

After Brees retired, Winston re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal and was named the starting quarterback over Taysom Hill in 2021. During his eight-game stretch, Winston appeared to latch on to Payton’s tutelage and became a more well-rounded signal-caller with improved decision-making.

Unfortunately, in Week 8, Winston suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the remainder of the season. Winston finished 2021 with a TD-to-INT ratio of 14-to-3. And he's only 28 years old.

The Takeaway

For the Broncos, Winston’s deep throwing ability along with not needing to give up assets to acquire him makes him an attractive option. However, he's coming off a season-ending injury.

As importantly, which Winston will the Broncos get? The refined Payton edition or 30 interception model?

Although Garoppolo and Winston would represent an upgrade over the quality of quarterback play we've seen in Denver of late, the reality is, neither is likely to get the Broncos back to the playoffs. That could mean that Paton is set to load his harpoon and really commit to the hunting of a true whale.

Broncos Country shouldn’t be forced to jump on another Ferris wheel ride with well-intentioned, one-year QB rentals. Denver's experience with Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, and Teddy Bridgewater should stand as lessons dearly learned.

Broncos fans deserve better. Paton said at the Combine that he'll be "aggressive" in pursuit of a bonafide QB solution. Come trade, free agency, or the NFL draft — the Broncos will be big-time players on the quarterback market.

