Skip to main content

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off After Non-Contact Knee Injury

It doesn't look good.

On the inaugural day of padded training camp practice, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense as wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with an apparent right knee injury.

Patrick was injured while making a catch during team drills Tuesday and went down sans contact from defenders. He bore no weight on his leg before being taken to the locker room for further examination.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Arguably Denver's most reliable pass-catcher, Patrick is entering his sixth season with the Broncos and the first year of his $34 million contract extension, signed last November and restructured this past March.

Patrick — who totaled 53 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 — was running as the No. 2 WR during camp, ahead of Jerry Jeudy and behind Courtland Sutton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If sidelined for an extended period, the Broncos will funnel additional reps to WRs Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, and Travis Fulgham, all of whom are squarely on the roster bubble.

It's also possible, should Patrick require season-ending surgery, that the club scours the free-agent market where the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Will Fuller, and Allen Hurns remain available.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18752374
News

Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off After Non-Contact Injury

By Zack Kelberman3 minutes ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Essang Bassey #34 | CB

By Erick Trickel1 hour ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Might not Be Broncos' Best Player & That's Okay

By Brennan Grose14 hours ago
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Calvin Anderson Has 'Done a Really Good Job' as RT Competition Rages On

By Zack Kelberman18 hours ago
Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto
News

Baron Browning vs. Nik Bonitto Roster Battle: Who Wins?

By Mike Evans18 hours ago
Ejiro Evero- We've Got to Generate Pressure
News

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Explains Why he Kept Vic Fangio's Terminology

By Keith Cummings19 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp | Day 5: What to Make of KJ Hamler's Return

By Luke Patterson22 hours ago
K.J. Hamler Denver Broncos ACL Injury Rehab Mental Health
News

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler Removed from PUP List, Makes 2022 Debut

By Thomas HallAug 1, 2022 12:34 PM EDT
Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams (21) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Report: Broncos CB K'Waun Williams Avoids Serious Knee Injury After MRI

By Zack KelbermanJul 31, 2022 10:18 PM EDT