Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off After Non-Contact Knee Injury

On the inaugural day of padded training camp practice, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense as wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with an apparent right knee injury.

Patrick was injured while making a catch during team drills Tuesday and went down sans contact from defenders. He bore no weight on his leg before being taken to the locker room for further examination.

Arguably Denver's most reliable pass-catcher, Patrick is entering his sixth season with the Broncos and the first year of his $34 million contract extension, signed last November and restructured this past March.

Patrick — who totaled 53 receptions for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 — was running as the No. 2 WR during camp, ahead of Jerry Jeudy and behind Courtland Sutton.

If sidelined for an extended period, the Broncos will funnel additional reps to WRs Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, and Travis Fulgham, all of whom are squarely on the roster bubble.

It's also possible, should Patrick require season-ending surgery, that the club scours the free-agent market where the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Will Fuller, and Allen Hurns remain available.

