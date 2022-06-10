The Denver Broncos got a special one in Tim Patrick, who has defied the odds to get where he is. With injuries in college and early in his career, he has worked to become the Broncos' No. 2 receiver.

Patrick is a testament to the ability of Broncos' wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and his ability to develop players, who was hired in 2018. With Patrick projected to be Denver's No. 2 receiver for 2022, let's dig into his career so far to project what 2022 might hold for him.

Biography

Patrick was born and raised in San Diego, California. He will turn 29 years old in November. After high school, he initially went to Grossmont Community College before heading to the University of Utah.

College Career

2014 was Patrick's first year at Utah, and he played in nine games that season, starting four. While he contributed before starting, he caught 10-of-15 targets in his starts and had a season total of 16 catches on 22 targets.

It was a good showing, and there were some high hopes for Patrick's 2015 campaign after he suffered a season-ending injury in 2014. However, Patrick got to see the field for five snaps in 2015 before suffering another season-ending injury. Hope was there for 2016, but missing 2015 was rough.

While Patrick played in most games, he played sparingly in four and missed one due to injury. In total, he missed 17 games during his three years at Utah. That was a significant concern for teams as he set his sights on the NFL.

Despite the injuries, Patrick caught 45-of-88 targets for 771 yards and five touchdowns as a Ute. It was an excellent season for Patrick on a team that went 9-4. He then entered the draft, where he had to work to overcome the vast injury concerns from his collegiate career.

Draft

Patrick didn't get much opportunity to assuage teams' injury concerns during the pre-draft process. With no invitation to the pre-draft bowl games or the NFL Scouting Combine, all he had was his pro day.

It was an awe-inspiring pro day from Patrick, however, who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds. He also had good jumps and agility drill times as well.

Patrick received a 9.69 relative athletic score, but it wasn't enough to become one of the 32 wide receivers drafted.

Professional Career

The Baltimore Ravens are probably kicking themselves as they were the team that initially signed Patrick as an undrafted free agent. However, he was released before spending even three months with the team. Nevertheless, the Ravens remained interested and were linked to a Patrick trade before the 2021 season.

Post-Baltimore, Patrick spent the month of August with the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, he didn't make it beyond the final cuts, and the Broncos swooped him up.

While Patrick stuck with the Broncos for the 2017 season, he bounced around with them. However, he didn't see any action and signed a futures contract in January 2018.

That season, Patrick saw the field for every game and played 394 snaps on offense. He also added 218 on special teams, where he performed well. Offensively, he caught 23 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown.

Not only did Patrick step up when he was needed as a receiver for Case Keenum, but he also did so as a blocker and special teams player. However, Patrick didn't see much time on special teams after 2018, with 21 snaps from 2019 through 2021.

Patrick's blocking remained strong and helped the Broncos' running game when they attacked the edge. He was a tone-setter as a blocker on the outside. While his blocking wasn't always technically sound, he got the job done.

2019 saw Patrick take the field less, and thus his production dropped slighting. He still caught 16-of-30 targets for 218 yards. He showed enough for the Broncos to keep working with him to develop as a depth receiver, which paid off in 2020.

The Broncos found themselves relying on Patrick a lot in 2020, leading to what was the best year of his career to date. With no drops during the season, he caught 51-of-74 targeted for 742 yards and six touchdowns. He ended up having a prominent role on offense and showed how dangerous a weapon he could be.

Entering 2021, the question was whether the Broncos would trade Patrick. Not only was he a free agent after the season, but Courtland Sutton was, too. In the end, Denver didn't trade either of them and instead extended both to what turned out to be extremely team-friendly deals.

Patrick had a good year in 2021, but with consistent issues from the quarterback position, he fell short of setting new career-highs across the board. While his 53 catches on 83 targets were career highs, he fell short in yards, with 734, and touchdowns, with only five.

2022 Outlook

There isn't much to say here. Patrick is projected to be Denver's WR2 and, at the very least, will be the No. 3 receiver. In addition, he finally has a capable quarterback throwing to him in Russell Wilson.

Health-willing, 2022 will easily be the best year of Patrick's career, and he should crack the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

