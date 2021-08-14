Broncos to Trade Star WR to AFC Contender?

The Baltimore Ravens are the first — and they won't be the last — to inquire about Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.

According to KOA's Benjamin Allbright, Baltimore contacted Denver regarding the trade availability of the veteran pass-catcher. Allbright did not specify what, if anything, came of the call.

Patrick is entering his fourth campaign with the Broncos, who retained the 27-year-old via a $3.384 million restricted free agent tender. He finished second on the team last season with 742 yards and six receiving touchdowns on 51 catches — all career highs.

Lovingly referred to as "Courtland Sutton Lite," the Utah product is a long-armed, sure-handed possession threat who'd start for roughly half of the NFL. Problem is, he's buried among Denver's avalanche of high-end wideouts, including Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. (Not to mention stud tight end Noah Fant.)

Hence the trade interest.

Patrick — whom the Ravens initially signed, then released, as a 2017 undrafted free agent — has missed a few training camp practices due to a groin issue that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio deemed "nothing serious." It's possible he sits out Saturday's preseason opener at Minnesota.

If acquired by Baltimore, which recently lost top rookie WR Rashod Bateman to groin surgery, Patrick likely slides in as the No. 3 option behind Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins.

The Broncos would recoup the $3.384 million and take on no dead money if Patrick were dealt.

