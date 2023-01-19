Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with Outten for a staff job.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Outten, 39, arrived alongside now-former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, and was awarded the nominal OC title despite the latter opting to call his own plays. Outten had no previous coordinating experience having spent three years as an assistant in Atlanta and another three as the Green Bay Packers' tight ends coach.

Curiously, in November, Hackett ceded the playsheet to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak — not Outten. The decision was overridden weeks later, after Hackett's firing, by interim HC Jerry Rosburg, who handed the reins to Outten for the season's final two contests.

Suddenly, the league's worst scoring offense found paydirt. Denver hung 24 points against Kansas City in Week 17 and 28 against the Chargers in the finale. QB Russell Wilson performed markedly better under Outten's watch, combining for 454 passing yards and four touchdown throws. Wilson also recorded his lone multi-TD game on the ground, piecemealing backyard football-type scrambles unseen since Seattle.

As a holdover from the previous regime, Outten is unlikely to be retained by Hackett's full-time successor — particularly if it's current frontrunner Sean Payton, an offensive mind. But he might not hang around long enough to find out, either.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!