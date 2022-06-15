The NFL has a penchant for shocking fans by suddenly cutting a veteran player because of a young up-and-comer pushing them off the roster. The Denver Broncos have a history of such occurrences.

This year may be no different. A few battles are going on right now that heated up during mandatory minicamp and will really catch fire once training camp arrives, and they could be a prelude to one of those surprise cuts.

Let's dive into the biggest battles of interest in Denver.

Baron Browning vs. Malik Reed | OLB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Reed has been a valuable backup and has filled in admirably when asked to start, including in 2020 when he led the team in sacks with Von Miller sidelined for the season. Meanwhile, the Broncos' coaches made the head-scratching decision to move Browning to outside linebacker, and he is now in a full-blown competition for that last roster spot in the position group with Reed. The starters are solidified at edge with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory set to start. One backup position is filled with second-round rookie Nik Bonitto. That leaves one spot left to be filled, and it's an important one. Having a stable of good pass rushers in the rotation is key to keep them all fresh. With Gregory and last season's surprise — Jonathon Cooper — sidelined due to injury, Browning and Reed got plenty of reps this minicamp. If Browning can edge out Reed for that fourth position on the depth chart, Reed will be playing elsewhere in 2022. If Reed wins, it is doubtful Browning will be cut, but he may be switched back to inside linebacker to keep him on the team. Quinn Meinerz vs. Graham Glasgow | RG Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos' interior offensive line is definitely not set at this point in the offseason. There could be changes at center and right guard and all three of Meinerz, Glasgow, and Lloyd Cushenberry III are in the mix. However, right guard is the position to watch. Meinerz should push Glasgow for the starting role, which would either force Glasgow to slide over into the center position or off the roster altogether. Cutting Glasgow would force the Broncos to absorb $9.1M in dead cap, but it isn’t unheard of for a team to take that type of hit to move on from a veteran player. The Broncos have some solid and versatile players with experience that could provide good depth if Meinerz wins the job. If the opposite were to occur, Meinerz would remain with the team as a versatile backup. He has future starting potential and that may begin as early as 2022. Mike Purcell vs. DeShawn Williams vs. McTelvin Agim | DL Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos Purcell, Williams, and Agim all offer slightly different abilities on the defensive line, but with only six spots on the depth chart, something has to give. This is a situation where any of the three are in trouble of being cut depending on who wins the starting role. Purcell has the inside track. He is a beast in run defense when he is healthy. However, if either Agim or Williams bumps Purcell to a reserve role, fans won’t see him in the Orange and Blue any longer. If Agim doesn’t make the cut, it would sting. The Broncos invested a third-round pick in him in 2020 and he has tantalizing pass-rush potential. However, he just hasn’t delivered as he has only played 231 snaps in two seasons on defense. Williams was re-signed in the offseason and has played well in spurts. If he improves, he could be a surprise starter. All three players competing for that final starting role to ensure a place on the roster. One is likely off the roster in September. PJ Locke vs Delarrin Turner-Yell | S Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Locke has been a solid special teams performer and has filled in on defense a few times. He isn’t a threat to be a starter, but he's been a valuable backup the past two seasons. By all accounts, Turner-Yell is having a good camp. He could replace Locke on special teams and may be an upgrade as a backup, especially when projecting him a year or two down the road.

There is a slim chance the Broncos will carry five safeties on the roster, but that is unlikely. Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and last year’s rookie sensation Caden Sterns are a lock to make the final roster, so the battle between Locke and Turner-Yell is for the all the marbles.

With the rookie Turner-Yell getting a lot of hype in OTAs and minicamp, it's doubtful he can be stashed on the practice squad.

Having the high stakes competition as outlined is a good sign for the Broncos. It means the roster has some depth going into the 2022 season and with the young players being in the center of it, it bodes well for the future too.

