Report: Veteran NFL Defender to Attend Broncos Rookie Camp
An unlikely attendee has accepted his invite to the upcoming Denver Broncos rookie minicamp.
Veteran inside linebacker Ty Summers — who's played in 71 NFL games between three teams since 2019 — will participate in the camp, scheduled to run Friday through Sunday. He'll be designated a "pro tryout player," per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
A 2019 seventh-round pick, Summers, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the following year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the last two campaigns with the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-1, 242-pound defender has tallied 42 solo tackles, one pass deflection, and a fumble recovery across 1,521 combined snaps (1,316 on special teams).
"Inside linebacker possessing the physical qualities of an NFL player but lacking the necessary instincts and feel to make plays on his terms," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "While Summers won't always play to his top speed, he could very well run a pre-draft sub 4.6 40, which could make him a late-round target for teams who view him as back-end depth and a potential core special teamer."
The Broncos have one locked-in ILB (Alex Singleton) but, per Klis, are opening a competition at the other starting spot, with free-agent acquisition Cody Barton welcoming challengers Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad, undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey ...
... and potentially Summers.
