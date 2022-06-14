Report: Broncos WR Gets 'Pretty Bad' Injury Diagnosis

Skip to main content

Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland 'Okay' After Practice Cart-Off, MRI

Cleveland reportedly suffered a 'pretty bad' ankle sprain.

Hours after being carted off the practice field, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland announced he escaped serious injury.

9News' Mike Klis subsequently reported that Cleveland sustained a "pretty bad" posterior ankle sprain which "could have been worse." Klis added the third-year pass-catcher should return to running and cutting ahead of late-July training camp.

Cleveland went down on the final play of Monday's mandatory minicamp practice while attempting to secure a contested-catch opportunity in the end zone. He remained on the ground and required a cart to transport him to the locker room for further examination.

“It’s unfortunate," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said following practice. "He’s been doing a [darn] good job, so I hope that it’s nothing serious.”

A 2020 seventh-round pick, Cleveland has totaled six receptions for 63 scoreless yards across 17 regular-season appearances in Denver. The Florida product yo-yo-ed between the active roster and practice squad last season, logging only 29 offensive reps and one target.

Assuming no setbacks, Cleveland will compete this summer within the Broncos' logjammed WR corps, of which five players are roster locks: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Montrell Washington.

If the club carries an extra wideout, Cleveland — a core special-teamer — must fend off the likes of Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, and Travis Fulgham to make the 53-man cut.

