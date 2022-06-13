Broncos WR Carted Off with Potentially 'Significant' Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field following the final play of Monday's mandatory minicamp practice.

Cleveland suffered an apparent — perhaps serious — right leg injury while attempting to secure a contested-catch opportunity in the end zone. He remained on the ground, receiving attention from the medical staff, before being loaded onto a cart and transported to the locker room for further examination.

In his post-practice press conference, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team is evaluating Cleveland's injury. Hackett added that he hopes for good news as the third-year pro has done a "hell of a job" this offseason.

A 2020 seventh-round pick, Cleveland has totaled six grabs for 63 scoreless yards across 17 regular-season appearances in Denver. The Florida product yo-yo-ed between the active roster and practice squad last season, logging only 29 offensive reps and one target.

Though usurped on the WR depth chart, Cleveland carved out a niche on special teams where he's played 216 snaps as a pro — and where new coordinator Dwayne Stukes considers him a centerpiece.

“It’s [OLB] Aaron Patrick, it’s Tyrie Cleveland, and without going into a whole bunch of names for guys getting sensitive because I didn’t mention their names, I’ll just stop it there," Stukes said in April. "We do have core players on this squad."

The Broncos are scheduled to practice again Tuesday and Wednesday before enjoying a five-week, pre-training camp respite. Considering the club's ultra-crowded receiver room, an extended absence likely would torpedo Cleveland's odds of making the 2022 cut.

