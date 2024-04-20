5 Late-Round RBs to Give Broncos an Explosive Boost
On paper, the Denver Broncos have a solid running back room. Javonte Williams is one of the most powerful runners in the league, Samaje Perine is an excellent complementary back who offers third-down versatility, and Jaleel McLaughlin brings explosiveness and playmaking ability to the room.
That said, major questions need to be answered for the future. Williams is in the last year of his rookie deal and wasn’t the same player after suffering a multi-ligament knee injury a couple of years ago. Perine could be a salary cap casualty after the draft, and McLaughlin has size limitations that could present injury issues.
This year’s running back class lacks top-flight talent, but role players are available in the later rounds. Let's break down five.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. | Purdue
Pros
A former wide receiver, Tracy brings versatility to the field as a pass catcher. He is built well with a thick lower half, aiding his contact balance and ability to break tackles.
Elusiveness at the next level is a big plus and he bursts through holes with enough long speed to take it to the house. As a receiver, Tracy shows natural hands to pluck the ball out of the air, and he has enough route-running ability to be deployed out of the slot on passing downs.
Tracy also brings kickoff return ability (he has a 98-yard return touchdown on his resume), which boosts his stock due to the new kickoff rules.
Cons
Tracy only has one year of experience in the running back position, and his decision-making when approaching the line of scrimmage could use some refinement. He is willing to put his body on the line in pass protection, but his technique is a disaster.
Tracy's eagerness to make explosive plays hampers the play design, and he bounces plays to the outside rather than hitting the hole.
My Grade: Round 5
Erick Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 173
Kendall Milton | Georgia
Pros
A big and powerful runner, Milton has a fall-forward mentality as a ball carrier. He is decisive and to the point, getting downhill quickly and attacking gaps when they open.
The first contact doesn’t bother him, and he pinballs down the field while carrying tacklers for extra yardage. Milton is a prototypical back built for a power scheme, and he brings quality pass protection ability to the offense with his physical play style.
Cons
Milton lacks lateral agility and creativity in open space, and he would rather bury his head into a defender’s chest than try to go around him. He isn’t an explosive play threat as a runner and was practically dismissed as a receiving option.
While he brings a physical presence as a pass protector, he needs to speed up his processing and refine his technique to be trusted as a third-down back at the next level.
My Grade: Round 5
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 186
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dillon Johnson | Washington
Pros
Johnson is a thick and stocky runner with great vision and power on his tape. He is physical, has contact balance with a low pad level, and is hard to bring down at the second level as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.
Johnson's vision is a plus, and he can bounce runs to the outside when necessary, which opens up some creativity to create explosive plays. He’s shown the ability to play as a bell-cow back and has a nose for the endzone, and he is constantly falling forward to finish plays.
Cons
Pass protection is an issue due to a lack of blitz identification, and Johnson's lateral agility hurts his tape throughout. Johnson is a single-speed runner with a lack of burst, and he looks for contact too often.
Johnson lacks the long speed to be a home run hitter, and despite showing good hands as a pass catcher, Johnson was more of a check-down option than a dynamic player as a receiver.
My Grade: Round 6
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 239
Frank Gore, Jr. | Southern Mississippi
Pros
Gore was a shifty player with plus-level receiving ability and showed creativity as a runner behind poor blocking. His low center of gravity helped his contact balance, allowing him to slip tackles and penetrate the second level.
Gore has enough speed to rip off long gains and was dominant against his level of competition. There is enough short-area quickness as a route runner to create separation as a receiver, and he has a knack for finding open spaces to exploit with the ball in his hands.
Cons
Gore lacks twitch and burst in his ability to change direction behind the line of scrimmage. His lack of size causes ball security, catch radius, and pass protection issues. Gore will need better blocking to be successful at the NFL level due to poor vision and anticipation, and he lacks explosive speed to turn the corner and outrun defenders.
My Grade: Round 6
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 211
Jase McClellan | Alabama
McClellan is a do-it-all back capable of playing on all three downs, possessing a prototypical frame and good burst through the line of scrimmage. He makes instantaneous decisions and shows enough power and contact balance to drive down the field after initial contact. As a receiver, McClellan is a good route runner and shows smooth hands as a pass catcher, and he has enough fluidity in his lower half to escape tacklers in open space.
Cons
Footwork is an issue for McClellan in his change of directions, and he can get choppy behind the line of scrimmage when looking for holes. He lacks the explosive speed to rip off long runs or play toward the boundary in a zone-blocking scheme, and his pass protection is a work in progress.
Vision is a problem on his tape, and he tends to run into his blockers rather than allow the play to develop.
My Grade: Undrafted Free Agent
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 215
Bottom Line
Sean Payton likes to use his running backs in the passing game, making Tracy an obvious fit for the Broncos. Tracy's versatility as a running back and receiver out of the backfield and his experience as a slot receiver make him a valuable piece for any offense.
Adding a player like Tracy could make Perine expendable if Payton is comfortable with Tracy’s ability as a pass protector.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!