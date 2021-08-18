Vic Fangio Spurs Major Hype Around New Broncos RB

Perhaps Adrian Killins is more than a body, more than the 85th man on the training camp roster.

Killins, a first-year running back, was signed Tuesday by the Denver Broncos, who waived six players in corresponding moves to meet the first of three NFL cutdown deadlines ahead of the 2021 regular season.

His addition, considering the state of Denver's decimated backfield, came as little surprise. Sparking intrigue, however, was head coach Vic Fangio's subsequent scouting report.

“[RB LeVante] Bellamy, his injury was going to be an extended period of time," Fangio said. "We lost [RB Mike] Boone and [RB] Melvin [Gordon III] [is] nursing a little groin [injury]. We needed some guys in there and we brought him in. He’s a fast and quick guy, so watch out. He’s quick as a hiccup.”

A converted wide receiver, Killins entered the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in one game, recording a two-yard catch and a 12-yard rushing loss.

Killins was waived on Saturday, less than five months after inking a two-year contract with Philadelphia.

The 5-foot-8, 164-pound offensive weapon was a standout collegian at UCF, where he totaled over 3,300 scrimmage yards and 33 touchdowns, twice earning second-team All-AAC honors.

"Killins possesses raw, explosive speed that must be accounted for and discussed in draft rooms, but the rail-thin frame will get a hard pass from most NFL squads," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2020 draft. "He's fun to watch when he's on the move, but he lacks instincts and decisiveness that short circuits some rush attempts. He's too tiny to fit as a standard backup running back and needs to be viewed as a gadget player with explosive potential when he's isolated in space. He's a likely undrafted free agent, but the speed merits consideration."

With Melvin Gordon nicked up, Mike Boone sidelined, and LeVante Bellamy now released, Killins should see snaps during the Broncos' final two preseason games. He figures to slide in as the temporary RB4 behind Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, and Damarea Crockett.

