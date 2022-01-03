The Denver Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday by virtue of their 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Drew Lock got his second start of the season and played modestly well.

It was actually a gritty performance as Lock suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in the first quarterback but returned after missing just one series. The Broncos got blown out but I shudder to think what that game would have looked like without Lock under center and challenging the Chargers vertically.

In the immediate aftermath of the disappointing loss, head coach Vic Fangio was mostly complimentary of Lock while slamming the offense's overall inability to "find a rhythm and consistency." One day removed from the heat of battle, Fangio has had time to watch the film and what he said about Lock subsequently might be the most flowery compliment he's ever paid to the third-year quarterback.

“I think he’s improved these last couple of weeks incrementally from game to game and that comes with practice [and] that comes with reps and playing in the game," Fangio said on Monday back at Broncos HQ. "I thought he made some good throws yesterday. He had some good reads [and] some that weren’t. He shows his mobility and arm strength. I think it’s hard to compare last year to this year because this year was choppy for him in that he came in midstream in a few games, and then played in a game where there wasn’t much practice, but I do see improvement being made."

Fangio closed his remarks by giving Lock's prospects as a potential NFL starting quarterback his stamp of approval.

"The talent is there [and] I still think he can be an NFL quarterback," Fangio said.

Alas, Fangio's realization is a day late and a dollar short after throwing in heavily with Teddy Bridgewater to open this season. Bridgewater has struggled to stay healthy and when he's been on the field, about the only positive one could give the veteran signal-caller is that he's done well to protect the ball.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' passing and scoring offense has suffered. Simply put, Teddy doesn't push the envelope. He takes only what the defense will begrudge the Broncos, which translates to a four-yard completion on a 3rd-&-7 more often than not.

Lock, though still rough around the edges, gives the Broncos a fighting chance every game because he's unafraid to push the ball downfield. Courtland Sutton, he of the in-season multi-year extension, has totaled more production in Lock's two starts than he did in the previous six games with Teddy, and it turns out Noah Fant can play tight end.

Lock finished Week 17 going 18-of-25 (72%) for 245 yards and a touchdown, while chipping in 10 rushing yards on three carries. His QB rating of 116.2 was actually better than the victorious Justin Herbert, who finished at 114.6.

Give Lock an offensive coordinator with vision and an innovative disposition and an offensive line that can pass protect, and there's no telling what the limit of his potential might be. That's one thing Fangio has said of late that I can nod my head in agreement.

Lock has every tool NFL teams covet. He just needs the right coach to polish off his rough edges and make complete his NFL development.

Time will tell whether Lock gets that chance in Denver. In the meantime, Fangio is likely headed out the door come 'Black Monday', along with his botched offensive coordinator hire Pat Shurmur.

Lock has one last game to prepare for as the Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale. Can Lock help snap Denver's 12-game losing streak to Kansas City? Probably not, but imagine what it would do for him entering the 2022 offseason.

