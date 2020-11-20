SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Vic Fangio Explains Decision to End 'Emotional Roller Coaster' with CB De'Vante Bausby

Zack Kelberman

The Curious Case of De'Vante Bausby reached a tipping point on Oct. 24 when the Denver Broncos surprisingly released the veteran cornerback. It reached a melting point within the fan base on Oct. 30, when he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals — and old friend Vance Joseph — officially ending, so we thought, a too-brief tenure of an understatedly impressive player.

But the Football Gods had other designs.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Arizona waived Bausby on Nov. 9, giving the Broncos an opportunity to right a wrong, not to mention shore up a secondary that had just gotten torched by the Atlanta Falcons. And so they did, fortuitously claiming him off waivers the following day.

Bausby figures to remain parked on Denver's 53-man roster for the remainder of the season, and many argue he never should have left in the first place. Which begs the question: Why cut the guy?

Head coach Vic Fangio danced around the topic when asked Friday but did state the obvious that Bausby is glad to end his "emotional roller coaster" with the team that plucked him from the AAF scrap heap.

“Obviously, we released him here. We wanted to put him on practice squad for the week but he had the opportunity to go to Arizona. He took it," Fangio said. "I think he was there for 10 days, played a little bit in one game, they released him and then we claimed him after they released him. When he first went there, I did communicate with him. I’ve known ‘Baus’ know for several years because I was with him in Chicago and we’ve kept a good relationship. I haven’t asked him this, but I think he’s happy to be back.”

Roller coasters, though, have fewer ups and downs than what he's experienced this year, in his recovery from a scary, temporarily-immobilizing neck injury that cut short his standout 2019 campaign. The Broncos opted not to tender Bausby, a restricted free agent, before ultimately re-signing him incrementally cheaper ($825,000). Then they released him at final cuts. Then he was given another chance — albeit on the practice squad — as the front office chose to retain the likes of Davontae Harris (since released), Duke Dawson, and undrafted rookie Essang Bassey on the regular-season squad.

The last meaningful thing Bausby did for the Broncos prior to receiving his walking papers? Break up a pass in the waning moments of their victory over the Patriots. Other than that, he's contributed five tackles across a meager 81 defensive snaps, or just 12.88% of the unit's total snaps.

"Corner is a position that when we had the chance to get ‘Baus’ back—we really didn’t want to cut him. It was a roster crunch with injuries, special teams, COVID issues. We’re happy to have him back and we’ll get him back in there in the mix," Fangio said on Nov. 11.

Despite his formal return, Bausby was ineligible to play in Week 10 due to COVID-19 testing protocols. But Fangio, after rightfully chopping Harris, confirmed the 27-year-old is expected to dress for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“He will be. He will be available," he said Wednesday.

Now comes the most important step: Not making the same mistake twice.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Shurmur Provides Tone-Deaf Answer to How Phillip Lindsay Can be More Involved in Broncos' Offense

Pat Shurmur didn't sound like an offensive coordinator too concerned with Phillip Lindsay's abject lack of involvement.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

Broncos QB Drew Lock Receives Concerning Injury Diagnosis

Denver may be forced to turn to Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel.

Zack Kelberman

by

kormathaw1

Further Testing Reveals 'Bad' Injury for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Lock could be out of action ... again.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Vic Fangio Reveals Confidence in Brett Rypien as Broncos QB

Rypien could return under center for Denver in Week 11.

Zack Kelberman

by

Pseymore73

LB Nigel Bradham Quits Broncos' Practice Squad, Leaves Team

The Broncos lost one of their veteran linebackers this week as Nigel Bradham resigned from the practice squad.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Pinpointing Where Broncos' GM John Elway Went Wrong With Past QB Decisions

John Elway has struggled to get the quarterback position right, outside of his triumph in landing Peyton Manning. Examining every fork in the road, where did it all go wrong for the Broncos GM?

BobMorris

by

Choibake

Fangio Addresses Phillip Lindsay's Inexplicable Lack of Involvement in Broncos' Offense

Broncos fans are livid at Phillip Lindsay's lack of involvement in the offense of late. Vic Fangio addressed the issue on Monday.

KeithCummings

by

carlysm

KJ Hamler has Realized it Takes More Than Speed to Win at NFL Level

KJ Hamler has learned that everybody is fast at the NFL level. It takes more than speed to win as a receiver.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1