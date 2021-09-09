Broncos Make Eye-Popping Statement on Javonte Williams

If you thought Alvin Kamara was a pie-in-the-sky comparison for Javonte Williams ... hold Vic Fangio's beer.

The Denver Broncos head coach jumped headfirst onto the "Pookie" hype train Monday, confirming the second-round rookie running back has already gained the unconditional trust of his coaches — and in doing so, likening him to Pro Football Hall of Famer and Indianapolis Colts legend Edgerrin James.

“Yeah, he's earned that trust, and we're not at all against playing him in any situation at any time in the game," Fangio declared. "It looked like the University of North Carolina could have used him back the other night.”

He added: “It goes from person to person. I've been around them that can do that. I can remember being with Edgerrin James when he was a rookie, and he was lights out right from Day 1.”

The No. 35 overall pick of April's NFL draft, Williams was as advertised in training camp and the preseason. While also contributing pass-protection, he converted five carries into 29 yards (5.8 yards per carry) amid his Broncos debut, a 33-6 shellacking of the Vikings, and totaled 20 yards on seven totes in his second showing, a 30-3 trouncing of the Seahawks. Williams did not play in the preseason finale; his mission had been accomplished.

"We felt good about what Javonte [has] done [for] the first couple of weeks," Fangio said Aug. 28 after Denver beat the Rams.

Somewhat dampening Williams' 2021 ceiling is the presence of veteran Melvin Gordon, the de facto RB1 entering Sunday's season opener against the Giants. Gordon, in a contract year, is expected to handle early-down work for as long as he can fend off his understudy.

Because it's a matter of when — not if — Williams puts a stranglehold around the starting job, beginning his march toward stardom.

And perhaps, if the Broncos are to be believed, immortalization.

