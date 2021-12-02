Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Vic Fangio 'Possibly' Considered Using Pat Surtain II on Special Teams

    But not on offense.
    Hall-of-Fame comparisons be damned, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is adamantly against deploying star rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II on offense, catching passes for Pat Shurmur.

    “No. Not on offense," Fangio affirmed Wednesday.

    But on special teams, fielding balls for Tom McMahon? That's another story, apparently.

    “Possibly," Fangio teased.

    It's an interesting admission from the typically-tight-lipped Fangio considering Surtain never returned a kick or punt during his 40 career games at Alabama, not to mention the inherent risk of exposing a player to double duty. The No. 9 overall draft choice has logged 87% of defensive snaps this season, and with the Broncos' injury luck — or lack thereof — it's already a wonder he's healthy.

    Perhaps the team is growing impatient with primary return man Diontae Spencer, who's averaging 16.4 yards per kickoff, ranking Denver dead last in the NFL. His "longest" runback has gone for 23 yards; opponents, meanwhile, are averaging 35.7 YPR, which also ranks 32nd.

    Surtain doesn't appear to be an imminent threat to Spencer's job. The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week — fresh off two interceptions, including a pick-six, in last Sunday's win over Los Angeles — is needed in his current role, locking down enemy pass-catchers.

    This week's challenge comes via the Kansas City Chiefs' lethal duo of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the latter of whom might see plenty of PS2 under the primetime lights at Arrowhead.

    Fangio, however, was similarly (non)committal.

    "[Surtain] could," he said about shadowing Kelce.

