SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Vic Fangio Provides Encouraging Update on Courtland Sutton's Week 2 Availability

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos' offense flashed at times in the team's Monday Night Football debut but it was clear that something was missing from the equation. 

Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton. 

Sutton injured his shoulder a few days prior to the Broncos' season-opener, suffering a sprained AC joint in a freak play during practice. The game-time decision? No go. 

The Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans 16-14, due in part to the inability for any receiver to step up in the second half. Rookie Jerry Jeudy showed flashes but had two drops in crucial situations, which threw a wet blanket on his pro debut. 

As the Broncos wrap up their practice for the week, head coach Vic Fangio provided an update on Sutton's progress. 

"Courtland’s doing better, did better today than he did yesterday," Fangio said. "I think it will still be a game-time decision. He’s truly 50-50."

What happens next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While Fangio's "50-50" verbiage echoed his prognosis from last week, this time it feels a little different. Fangio is always going to err on the side of caution but make no mistake, Sutton has improved markedly over the last two days of practice. Fangio said it himself. 

That doesn't necessarily mean Sutton will be able to go on Sunday but I like his odds a heck of a lot more this time around. If he continues at this rate of recovery, the team might not have to wait until game-time to make a call. 

“Possibly, I haven’t been able to talk to him yet since practice has been over," Fangio said. "I think it’s a 50-50 thing. We’re going to see how he feels because he did more on it today. We’ll see how he feels when he comes in tomorrow, then make a decision. It could go to a pregame warmup.”

Whether Sutton plays or not, one silver lining that fans can hold onto is the progress of rookie second-rounder KJ Hamler. After suffering a rather serious hamstring injury that cost him most of training camp, Hamler missed the season-opener but was a full participant in practice each day this week. 

The Broncos could use his (purported) 4.27 speed and with him being available to practice all week, surely offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will have plenty of notice and information with which to involve him somehow in the game-plan. 

One thing is clear; if Drew Lock is going to keep pace with Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Ben Roethlisberger, he's going to need his No. 1 wideout and security blanket. But if Sutton is a no-go, the likes of Jeudy, Hamler, and tight end Noah Fant, three players the Broncos have invested a premium-round draft pick in over the last two years, are going to have to elevate their game and rise to the occasion. 

No excuses. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Hope he’s back for the game.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Silver-Lining Reasons Broncos Fans Shouldn't Panic

The Broncos lost a game they should have won in the season-opener but the optimism fans felt to open 2020 shouldn't be abandoned.

Chad Jensen

by

Scottydog123

Adapt or Die: Can Vic Fangio Evolve as the Broncos' Head Coach?

Vic Fangio's faux pas in the closing minute on Monday Night Football should spark a mighty change of heart. He's got to adapt now.

Luke Patterson

by

Brew77

Gut Reaction: Blame for Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans Falls at Vic Fangio's Feet

The Broncos had every opportunity to beat the Titans on Monday night but Vic Fangio's coaching foibles gave away the game.

Lance Sanderson

by

coach flea

Broncos Sign OLB Anthony Chickillo to 53-Man Roster Off Saints' Practice Squad

The Broncos aren't spending big bucks to add veteran depth at rush linebacker.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

7 Winners, 5 Losers from Broncos' 16-14 Loss to Titans

The Broncos came up short in the clutch in Week 1. Who were the big winners and losers at the player level?

Chad Jensen

by

DesertBroncoFan

Two No-Brainer Gameday Changes Broncos Should Consider Making Around Vic Fangio

In order to make the gameday coaching process as efficient as possible, the onus is on Vic Fangio to make at least one change.

Erick Trickel

by

Gmancan03

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on Jerry Jeudy's Two Costly Drops in Season-Opener

The Broncos' starting quarterback addressed Jerry Jeudy's two drops on Monday Night Football. Suffice to say, Drew Lock isn't about to give up on the rookie first-round wideout.

Chad Jensen

by

Doc Holiday 1881

Pat Shurmur Explains What Happened on Broncos' Failed Four-Play Goal-Line Series

The Broncos offense shined at times in Pat Shurmur's first game as coordinator but there was one series in particular that he probably wants back. What does the film say about the goal-line turnover on downs?

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Fangio Explains Why he Didn't Call Timeout as Time Was Running Out vs. Titans

Vic Fangio is taking responsibility for the closing seconds of the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Titans.

Chad Jensen

by

JenniferInAZ79