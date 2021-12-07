Vic Fangio Speaks Out on Teddy Bridgewater After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was not happy with the Denver Broncos' inability to generate points amid Sunday night's nationally-televised loss at Kansas City.

But the Denver Broncos head coach seemingly had no issue with the cause of offensive impotency: quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six to Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, during the 22-9 affair.

“One was a tip. I am not sure on the other one that he threw and they caught. I am not sure of the story behind that one," Fangio rationalized after the game. "I thought Teddy did a lot of good things, we as a team did not do enough.”

With first place in the AFC West on the line, Bridgewater finished 22 of 40 for 257 yards, one TD, and the INTs. The veteran signal-caller applied lipstick to the proverbial pig in garbage time, and his artificial stat line felt all the more hollow considering he was aided by Javonte Williams' 100-yard rushing effort and a defense that held Patrick Mahomes to 184 scoreless yards.

The Broncos' offense also continued its incompetency on third down, converting just 4 of 14 tries (28.5%). Could it have been because its conservative QB routinely threw short of the sticks?

“It was everything," Fangio argued. "They tipped some balls. They got some rush. They broke up some passes. It is a little bit of everything. We were 7 of 18 on third and fourth downs.”

To say it was a frustrating night at Arrowhead would be a massive understatement. The Broncos had a 20-play, 11-minute-long drive that resulted in a whopping zero points, wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick — worth a combined $94 million — totaled three feckless catches for 24 yards, and Bridgewater logged a season-low 62.2 QB rating.

These are good things?

