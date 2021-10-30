New Broncos Trade Proposal Sends Von Miller to Title Contender

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    'Dream Trade' Proposal Sends Broncos LB Von Miller to Cowboys for Draft Picks

    Knee-deep in #RumorSzn.
    Author:

    Von Miller may have taken his final snap for the Denver Broncos.

    This, according to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, who concocted a "dream trade" scenario that would send the future Hall of Fame linebacker to his homestate Dallas Cowboys in exchange for second- and sixth-round draft picks ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

    "Miller is going to hit the free-agent market at the end of this season, so the Broncos may be interested in trying to get something more than just a compensatory pick," Orr wrote Friday. "Dallas is going to coast to the NFC East title and while Randy Gregory has been effective as an outside rusher in limited bursts, Miller would change the complexion of their defense and give them some heft against the heavier hitters out west who will have the cleanest shot at a Super Bowl berth. With Jerry Jones quietly sensing an opportunity, it would be surprising not to see him meddle in personnel this week and ask for a splash maneuver."

    On the contrary, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones intimated the exact opposite — that he would not pursue a high-dollar pass-rusher to pair with team sack leader Randy Gregory and rookie sensation Micah Parsons. In addition to Miller, Dallas has been linked to Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram.

    "You're being cautious relative to tampering, and that's good," Jones said in a Friday radio interview when asked about trading for an "unnamed player," according to The Athletic. "You're being so cautious, I don't know who the hell you're referring to. ... It's highly unlikely we'd add to the pressure."

    Read More

    It's also worth noting a previous report claimed the Broncos won't unload players whom head coach Vic Fangio values. Miller — who's pacing the club with 4.5 sacks and has graded out as the league's seventh-highest-rated edge defender, per Pro Football Focus — appears to fit that criteria. If only because Denver is absolutely decimated at the position, where the likes of Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper are gifted significant playing time.

    An unrestricted free agent in 2022, Miller is counting $22.125 million against the salary cap. The Broncos would clear $18 million in cap room and absorb $4.125 million in dead money by dealing the 32-year-old prior to Tuesday.

    Miller is listed as questionable to play in Week 8 due to an ankle injury.

    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the start a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
