WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix's First NFL Touchdown Pass
Bo Nix's 'as advertised' label continues at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts in preseason Game 1. Nix didn't get the start, relieving Jarrett Stidham late in the first quarter, but he immediately moved the Broncos' needle.
Nix led the Broncos to 10 first-half points, scoring on his first two possessions. The second score featured Nix's first NFL touchdown pass — a 1-yard bullet to Marvin Mims Jr. on a pivotal 3rd-&-Goal.
Nix went 10-for-16 for 82 yards and a touchdown in the first half, with a QB rating of 96.6. He also rushed for 17 yards on three carries. The kid made several very impressive throws, including this one on the run, across his body, to hit Courtland Sutton
Broncos Country has to be feeling pretty good about the first-round pick. Head coach Sean Payton has been in search of a dynamic quarterback who can be an extension of him on the field.
It would seem that Nix is that guy.
We'll see how much time Nix gets in the second half, if any. We already know he's going to start preseason Game 2 at home vs. Green Bay.
Expect to see a lot of Zach Wilson in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
