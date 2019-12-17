Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

What the Broncos Need to See From Drew Lock in his Final Two Games

Erick Trickel

There have been some rough moments for Drew Lock through his first three starts. These shortcomings are areas of his game that the Denver Broncos want to see improved upon over the final two weeks of the season. 

Lock's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs was rough, but there were so many issues with the Broncos offense, including dropped passes, poor blocking, a lack of running game, and inclement weather —  Lock was far from the primary culprit.

On the same note, the game he had doesn’t prove undoubtedly that he's a bust, or that he really is the quarterback of the future. With so many things going against him at Arrowhead, it was the type of game you have to take with a grain of salt.

With that said, there are still some aspects to Lock's game that need to be improved upon. One of the biggest is cutting back on the easy turnovers for opponents. 

They have come from bad decisions that just shouldn’t be made. Of course, some bad decisions for a rookie quarterback are to be expected, but the Broncos need him to strive cut them back.

If Lock's giveaways were simply great plays made by the defense, it would be easier to swallow. Those are going to happen, but the ones Lock has turned over have been a result of him making bad decisions or simply taking too big of a risk.

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The biggest thing the Broncos need to see from lock to close out the season is something that can only happen in their next game. How will Lock bounce back after a rough game that led to that Chiefs loss? 

This is a question that every quarterback needs to answer and it can be a litmus test in their overall evaluation.

If Lock comes out on fire and with a vengeance in Week 16 vs. Detroit, he'll spark the offense and get the Broncos back on track. However, if he comes out docile as previous Broncos quarterbacks have following crushing defeat, it'll bring down players around him. 

Quarterbacks are the lifeblood of an offense. Will Lock respond to his first career loss by playing with fire and lighting up the opponent, or will he come out docile and see complacency from those around him?

This game against the Lions may actually be Lock's biggest game thus far for those very reasons, because it will reveal what sort of mettle he has. Check out my full story in the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can Drew Lock get three straight wins?

Von Miller Castigates Broncos for Not Stepping up For Lock

Chad Jensen

The star pass-rusher had some choice words following the Broncos' 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Broncos Close Ranks Around Lock Following Arrowhead Defeat: 'He's a Great QB for us'

Chad Jensen

The Broncos unanimously support their embattled young quarterback.

Fangio Addresses Von Miller's Post-Game Despair Following Chiefs Loss

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio offered up his interpretation of what Von Miller's post-game meltdown means.

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3: Four Things we Learned

Lance Sanderson

The Broncos lost at Arrowhead 23-3, giving the Chiefs their ninth-straight victory head-to-head. What did we learn?

5 Interior OL in 2020 Draft Who Fit the Broncos' Offensive Needs

Erick Trickel

The Broncos have to upgrade their interior O-line depth in the offseason and the draft offers up a few compelling options.

Broncos QB Drew Lock Says his Gunslinger Mentality 'Will Never Change'

Chad Jensen

It was a rough day at the office for Drew Lock at Arrowhead but the rookie plans to learn from it.

Lindsay Knows that Beating the Chiefs is Only Way the Broncos Regain AFC West Footing

KeithCummings

Can the Broncos knock off the Division-champion Chiefs this week?

Fangio Explains Why Broncos 'Had a Hard Time' Covering Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

KeithCummings

Travis Kelce lit up the Broncos in Week 15.

5 Sleeper LBs in 2020 Draft Who Fit the Broncos' Defensive Needs

Erick Trickel

The Broncos need to bolster their linebacker depth and there are a few prospects flying under the radar in the 2020 draft who fit the bill.