What the Broncos Need to See From Drew Lock in his Final Two Games

There have been some rough moments for Drew Lock through his first three starts. These shortcomings are areas of his game that the Denver Broncos want to see improved upon over the final two weeks of the season.

Lock's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs was rough, but there were so many issues with the Broncos offense, including dropped passes, poor blocking, a lack of running game, and inclement weather — Lock was far from the primary culprit.

On the same note, the game he had doesn’t prove undoubtedly that he's a bust, or that he really is the quarterback of the future. With so many things going against him at Arrowhead, it was the type of game you have to take with a grain of salt.

With that said, there are still some aspects to Lock's game that need to be improved upon. One of the biggest is cutting back on the easy turnovers for opponents.

They have come from bad decisions that just shouldn’t be made. Of course, some bad decisions for a rookie quarterback are to be expected, but the Broncos need him to strive cut them back.

If Lock's giveaways were simply great plays made by the defense, it would be easier to swallow. Those are going to happen, but the ones Lock has turned over have been a result of him making bad decisions or simply taking too big of a risk.

The biggest thing the Broncos need to see from lock to close out the season is something that can only happen in their next game. How will Lock bounce back after a rough game that led to that Chiefs loss?

This is a question that every quarterback needs to answer and it can be a litmus test in their overall evaluation.

If Lock comes out on fire and with a vengeance in Week 16 vs. Detroit, he'll spark the offense and get the Broncos back on track. However, if he comes out docile as previous Broncos quarterbacks have following crushing defeat, it'll bring down players around him.

Quarterbacks are the lifeblood of an offense. Will Lock respond to his first career loss by playing with fire and lighting up the opponent, or will he come out docile and see complacency from those around him?

This game against the Lions may actually be Lock's biggest game thus far for those very reasons, because it will reveal what sort of mettle he has. Check out my full story in the video above.

