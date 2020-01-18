Mile High Huddle
What type of Running Back do the Broncos Need to Add in the 2020 Offseason?

Erick Trickel

Phillip Lindsay is a good running back for the Denver Broncos, but he does have some areas of his game that he needs to work on. The biggest area? He needs to work on his hands as a receiver out of the backfield. 

This was something he struggled with, so the Broncos started to take his targets away in the second half of the 2019 season. Working on his receiving ability is one thing Lindsay himself has said he plans to work on during this offseason. 

The Broncos have one good running back, but the issues come when you get beyond Lindsay on the depth chart. Royce Freeman just doesn’t have the burst or the vision to be an effective fixture for the Broncos, Devontae Booker and Theo Riddick are free agents, and Khalfani Muhammad had a good preseason, but is still hard to trust at this time. 

This is a team that needs to add a running back this offseason, and many fans are wanting the Broncos to add a power back to complement Lindsay. That may not be the best approach for Denver, however, and in the video above, I break down exactly why that is.

For what the Broncos really need, there are many backs in the 2020 NFL Draft class that can fill that role. The Broncos aren't expected to target a running back in the first two rounds, but round three or on day three, that's where the team will likely strike. 

Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU is a true third-down back that can run, catch and block. If he declares, he will likely be on the Broncos board, but he may end up a second-round pick. 

As good as Edwards-Helaire is, he's unlikely to last until day three and that's okay, because there are a number of other backs the Broncos could target. LeVante Bellamy from Western Michigan is great in space, has good vision, and excellent burst, but he may not be the blocker that Denver wants. 

Tony Jones of Notre Dame and DeeJay Dallas of Miami are good three-down options for the Broncos later as well. Word is, the Broncos have spent a lot of time already with Jones at the Shrine Bowl practices. 

This list can go on and on as there are at least 15 RBs that can be day-three options for the Broncos. They don’t need power, but they need a tough runner between the tackles and and one that has the burst for outside zone. 

It is expected for the Broncos to make a few additions to their running back room, but hopefully, it is only through the draft as it is such an easy position to adjust to for the NFL. 

Just remember, finding a 'power back' isn't the most ideal option. Don't forget to check out the video above for the full story. 

